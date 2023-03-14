Open in App
Atlanta, GA
See more from this location?
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

‘I never moved in it’: Meek Mill selling Atlanta-area 8 bedroom, 9.5 bathroom mansion

By WSBTV.com News Staff,

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SrmIZ_0lIYxy9R00

Rapper Meek Mill says he is selling his Atlanta-area mansion.

Mill took to his Instagram account and shared a video of the Sandy Springs home that has eight bedrooms and 9 ½ baths.

Mill said his realtor isn’t selling the property fast enough, so he decided to take matters into his own hands.

The rapper said he never lived in the home.

“I never moved in it. Had for a few years,” Mill said in the post.

TRENDING STORIES:

The video shows the home also includes a tennis court, pool, jacuzzi, and twin garages.

Inside, there is a movie theater, sauna, and more.

Mill suggested that maybe someone traded to the Hawks or Falcons could be a perfect fit for the house.

You can see the tour of the home HERE.

IN OTHER NEWS:

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Atlanta, GA newsLocal Atlanta, GA
Meek Mill Tries to Sell His Mansion on Instagram, Complains His Realtor Isn’t Doing It Fast Enough
Atlanta, GA5 days ago
Kim Zolciak-Biermann can rest easy in her Georgia mansion: Foreclosure auction is off
Alpharetta, GA22 days ago
Meek Mill Adds Realtor To His Résumé With Virtual Tour Of Atlanta Mansion He’s Selling
Atlanta, GA5 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Babyface Sells Six-Bedroom L.A. Mansion for $6.5M (Exclusive)
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Charlotte Woman Won the Lottery, Then Shot and Killed the Night Before Valentine’s Day By Ex-Boyfriend
Charlotte, NC23 days ago
Michael Jordan Paid $180 Million For The Hornets In 2010, Could Sell It For Over $1.77 Billion
Charlotte, NC1 day ago
Former Walmart manager arrested after leaving the store with $135,000 in shopping bag, police say
Joliet, IL7 days ago
Tyler Perry Reportedly Set To Give $2.75M To Senior Citizens On The Verge Of Losing Their Homes Due To Gentrification In Atlanta
Atlanta, GA29 days ago
Kanye West, Wife Shock With Their Recent Outing - Singer Looks Like THIS!
Culver City, CA16 days ago
He Was Told By Cops To Get Out Of A Car More Than 50 Times. When They Tried To Pull Him Out, He Opened Fire.
Tulsa, OK1 day ago
This Car Was Hit So Hard During a Collision That It Flew Into and Demolished a Tree
Atlanta, GA1 day ago
Famed TV Actor Dies Unexpectedly in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA9 hours ago
NBA YoungBoy Teases Baton Rouge Return: ‘We Gonna Have A Parade In My City’
Baton Rouge, LA1 day ago
Police: Man arguing with girlfriend shot by neighbor at Vinings apartment
Atlanta, GA3 days ago
Tekashi 6ix9ine kicked out of baseball stadium in Miami after getting too drunk
Miami, FL8 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy