‘I never moved in it’: Meek Mill selling Atlanta-area 8 bedroom, 9.5 bathroom mansion

Rapper Meek Mill says he is selling his Atlanta-area mansion.

Mill took to his Instagram account and shared a video of the Sandy Springs home that has eight bedrooms and 9 ½ baths.

Mill said his realtor isn’t selling the property fast enough, so he decided to take matters into his own hands.

The rapper said he never lived in the home.

“I never moved in it. Had for a few years,” Mill said in the post.

The video shows the home also includes a tennis court, pool, jacuzzi, and twin garages.

Inside, there is a movie theater, sauna, and more.

Mill suggested that maybe someone traded to the Hawks or Falcons could be a perfect fit for the house.

