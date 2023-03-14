City of Visalia wants to hear from residents via survey

The City of Visalia’s annual resident survey intended to assist in evaluating public services in will remain available until Friday, March 24.

The survey, which has been offered for more than 50 years, is conducted by the Visalia Citizen Advisory Committee (CAC) and seeks to evaluate services and provide feedback to the Visalia City Council from residents.

“This is an important opportunity for all Visalians to ensure their voice is heard by sharing their ideas and concerns regarding all City services,” said CAC Staff Liaison and Public Works Manager Jason Serpa. “The survey asks a range of questions, but the main goal is to find out what is important to the people of Visalia and how [we] can improve the way we serve them.”

The survey, offered in English or Spanish, is available in both online and physical formats. Physical surveys can be picked up at City buildings including Administration at 225 N. Santa Fe St., the Anthony Community Center located at 345 N. Jacob St., as well as East and West City Halls, located at 315 E. Acequia Ave. and 707 W. Acequia Ave., respectively.

Physical surveys can be picked up or returned to any of these locations between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday until March 24.

Residents can also request a survey be mailed to them directly by calling (559) 713-4404 or by emailing communityfeedback@visalia.city.

“We urge all Visalia residents to take the Public Opinion Survey to make a difference in their own backyard and share it with everyone they know to make an impact for the entire city,” said CAC Staff Liaison and Police Lt. Luma Fahoum. “The City of Visalia and the City Council review the survey responses and use the information to better understand what is important for our community and make impactful changes.”

In addition to the survey, the Visalia City Council hosts Council Corner on the second Monday of each month at City Hall West, offering residents to share feedback and ask questions in a one-on-one setting. The City welcomes walk-in appointments for Council Corner from 5:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. with appointments available from 6 p.m. to 6:40 p.m.

Appointments for Council Corner can be made online or by calling (559) 713-4404.