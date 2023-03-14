Happy Birthday Michael Caine! His 11 Most Memorable Performances

He knew from a young age that he'd like to be an actor, previously telling Parade , "From about the age of 10. I was in a pantomime and I got a round of applause and loved it. Afterward, I realized it was because my fly was open! To this day, whenever I make a public appearance, my hand goes down to my fly to make sure it’s not undone."
Despite his success (he's got six Oscar nominations and two wins), he still remains down to Earth.
“I became a success very late, so my character was already formed before I became a movie star,” he told Parade of his lack of ego. “I’m actually quite down-to-earth. I’d lived the workingman’s life . Whenever I see a waiter, I think, ‘I know what you’re feeling. I’ve done your job.’”
