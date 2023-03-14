Happy Birthday Michael Caine! His 11 Most Memorable Performances

The thespian has graced screens for seven decades and counting.

Michael Caine is one of the most beloved actors in the world.

Scandal-free and gracing screens for more than seven decades (and counting!), Caine, who turned 90 on March 14, 2023, appeared in blockbusters and critically-acclaimed fare.

Related: What Bad Advice Did John Wayne Give to Michael Caine?

He knew from a young age that he'd like to be an actor, previously telling Parade , "From about the age of 10. I was in a pantomime and I got a round of applause and loved it. Afterward, I realized it was because my fly was open! To this day, whenever I make a public appearance, my hand goes down to my fly to make sure it’s not undone."

Despite his success (he's got six Oscar nominations and two wins), he still remains down to Earth.

“I became a success very late, so my character was already formed before I became a movie star,” he told Parade of his lack of ego. “I’m actually quite down-to-earth. I’d lived the workingman’s life . Whenever I see a waiter, I think, ‘I know what you’re feeling. I’ve done your job.’”

Related: Rachel Weisz on Working With Michael Caine

As for his job now, he does it so well.

From Zulu to grumbling "humbug" and hanging out with Bruce Wayne, look back at Michael Caine's most memorable roles throughout his long and illustrious career. We can't wait to see what he does next!

Zulu was Michael Caine's first starring role. He got the role despite filming the worst screen test anyone had ever seen. But the director, Cy Enfield, said it was either Caine or the whole production crew would have to leave South Africa as there were no other options. The film depicts the Battle of Rorke's Drift between the British Army and the Zulus in January 1879, during the Anglo-Zulu War.

View the 11 images of this gallery on the original article

Next, find out who has the most Oscar wins in Hollywood history.