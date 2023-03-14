Jamie Lee Curtis Reveals the Special Reason She Gave Oscar Statuette They/Them Pronouns

The actress disclosed the personal reason in a new interview.

Jamie Lee Curtis is now an Academy Award-winning actress for her role as Deirdre Beaubeirdre in Everything Everywhere All At Once , and she's celebrating the exciting news with her family and friends.

While discussing the award with the Today show this week, the star revealed that she gave her Oscar statuette they/them pronouns for a very thoughtful and personal reason.

In conversation with Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie , Guthrie asked Curtis about the trophy, "Have we named her?"

Curtis meaningfully responded, "In support of my daughter Ruby [Guest] , I'm having them be a they/them. I'm gonna just call them them. They/them."

She then proudly held them up against her face, before looking at the award fondly. She added, "And they are doing great and they're settling in."

The 64-year-old went on, visibly emotional, "In my life , I never thought in a million years, that I would have this couple days. And I'm very, very moved by the whole thing."

Curtis and Ruby spoke with People in October 2021 about the family's journey as Ruby transitioned.

Ruby recalled telling her parents, Curtis and Christopher Guest , that she was transgender, noting, "It was scary — just the sheer fact of telling them something about me they didn't know. It was intimidating — but I wasn't worried. They had been so accepting of me my entire life."

Curtis said that after Ruby told them, "I called her immediately. Needless to say there were some tears involved."

The Oscar-winning actress opened up about learning from her daughter and said, "It's speaking a new language. It's learning new terminology and words. I am new at it. I am not someone who is pretending to know much about it. And I'm going to blow it, I'm going to make mistakes. I would like to try to avoid making big mistakes."

"But if one person reads this, sees a picture of Ruby and me and says, 'I feel free to say this is who I am,' then it's worth it," she concluded.

During her acceptance speech at the Oscars on Sunday , Curtis thanked her husband and daughters, Ruby and Annie Guest , along with the many people who helped her get to where she is now.