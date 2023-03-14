WATCH: The View slams Mike Pence's joke about Buttigieg's 'maternity leave'



The View s lammed former Vice President Mike Pence on Tuesday, citing a recent joke he made about Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg's "maternity leave."

Last week, Pence made the joke at the Gridiron dinner, a yearly event attended by politicians, journalists, and prominent public figures alike.

“When Pete’s two children were born, he took two months’ maternity leave whereupon thousands of travelers were stranded in airports, the air traffic system shut down, and airplanes nearly collided on our runways,” he said.

“Pete is the only person in human history to have a child and everyone else gets postpartum depression,” the former vice president continued.

The View hosts were not fans of the remark.

"I’m mad at you because you weren’t smart enough to think of a new joke. That’s why I’m outraged, because it was sloppy and very lazy to use a thrice-used, bad joke again," Whoopi Goldberg said, noting that she didn't find it funny when Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) and Tucker Carlson joked about it either.

Joy Behar chimed in, adding that "besides the fact that the joke was not funny, it’s coming from someone who has a history of homophobia."

"I also have to say that this is a very, very craven attempt to appeal to the MAGA base," Behar claimed.

"They’ve got to get this deplorable base on their side in order to win the primary and that’s what they keep doing over and over again," she continued. "That includes Trump, of course, the king of all of it, and also DeSantis and now Pence because he wants to run for president, and that is a pathetic situation, in my opinion."

The White House has also called for Pence to apologize, calling the joke "offensive and inappropriate."

However, Pence's team has called the response "faux outrage."

"The hypocrisy is especially rich considering their own Secretary of State Antony Blinken joked that he yearned for ‘the old days’ when ‘Jews did all the work,'" spokesman Marc Short said in a statement to the Washington Examiner.