Open in App
Montgomery, AL
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
Biloxi Sun Herald

‘That was fire.’ Alabama teen’s blind audition gets 4-chair turn on ‘The Voice’

By Justin Mitchell,

4 days ago

When 15-year-old Ryley Tate Wilson softly sang, “Somebody said you got a new friend,” Kelly Clarkson and Niall Horan immediately hit their buttons, prompting their chairs to turn after seven words and five seconds.

Blake Shelton and Chance The Rapper quickly followed, securing a four-chair turn for the boy performing his own rendition of “Dancing On My Own,” a popular break-up song from pop star Robyn.

Wilson is from Montgomery, Alabama. The capital city is about three hours from Biloxi and an hour-and-a-half from Columbus, Georgia.

Wilson’s jaw dropped at the end of his blind audition on “The Voice,” NBC’s hit reality TV singing competition.

“I think he’s shocked,” host Carson Daly told his family backstage as the four coaches prepared to pitch their case to Wilson.

“That was the best audition we’ve seen here by a long shot,” new “Voice” coach Niall Horan said.

Horan reminded Wilson he was in a similar situation in 2010, when he auditioned solo for the British “X Factor” competition. Horan would be grouped with Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik to form One Direction.

“I was shaking like a leaf,” the “Slow Hands” singer said of his “X Factor audition before turning his attention to Wilson’s voice.

“I feel like if I was to get you to sing that song again, you wouldn’t sing it the same way twice,” Horan told Wilson. “And that is an amazing way to keep people on their toes.”

Clarkson, who pointed out she was the first to turn, complemented Wilson’s tone.

“It’s incredible. Your voice is insane,” she said.

Chance said Wilson’s talent was individual and unique.

‘The Voice’ coaches fight for former Miss Mississippi after she sings a Faith Hill song

“That was fire,” he told the teen. “What really caught me was in the ending where you kind of just improvised with the runs and really just felt the song out. I love how controlled the runs are.”

Shelton jokingly promised Wilson he’d “quit coaching” after this season if he were to choose the country star. Shelton previously announced he’s leaving “The Voice” after 23 seasons.

So who will Wilson pick as his coach? Tune into “The Voice” on NBC Tuesday night at 8 p.m. CST.

Second AL man moves to next round on ‘The Voice’

Wilson wasn’t the only performer from Montgomery to audition for “The Voice.”

Clarkson and Horan turned their chairs for Jerome Godwin III after he sang a soulful rendition of “pov” by Ariana Grande.

“Your runs were so cool,” Clarkson told him.

But in the end, Godwin chose Horan to be his coach.

“That low stuff (vocal tone) is amazing,” Horan said.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Georgia State newsLocal Georgia State
Charred car found in Mississippi, cops say. Missing woman’s license plate found nearby
Clinton, MS2 days ago
Football World Reacts To The Unfortunate Alabama News
Tuscaloosa, AL2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Bay St. Louis man had 312 fake Oxycodone pills laced with fentanyl. He’s going to prison.
Bay Saint Louis, MS1 day ago
A 1-mile road that will connect Popp’s Ferry to the beach may lead to a toll-free bridge
Biloxi, MS1 day ago
Former Walmart manager arrested after leaving the store with $135,000 in shopping bag, police say
Joliet, IL7 days ago
Famed TV Actor Dies Unexpectedly in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA9 hours ago
Robert De Niro Steps Out With Rarely Seen Son Elliot, 24: Photos
New York City, NY1 day ago
Ryley Tate Wilson The Voice 2023 Audition “Dancing On My Own” Robyn, Season 23
Montgomery, AL8 days ago
Body recovered from Coast bayou after boat crash identified as Ocean Springs man
Ocean Springs, MS1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy