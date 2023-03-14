Open in App
Greensboro, NC
See more from this location?
FOX8 News

Someone at the Greensboro Science Center is expecting!

By Emily Mikkelsen,

4 days ago

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A new bundle of joy will be coming to the Greensboro Science Center!

Holly, the pygmy hippo who has lived at the Greensboro Science Center since June 2021 when Revolution Ridge opened, is expecting a calf with her mate Ralph!

Catch up with the latest from our friends at the Science Center!

Revolution Ridge opened in June 2021 with the intention of being a breeding center for endangered animals, according to a release from the Greensboro Science Center. Their “signature” pygmy hippo exhibit was designed with this in mind, with lots of features to mimic a pygmy hippo’s natural habitat.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UYOii_0lIYwzHd00
Holly (Courtesy of the Greensboro Science Center)
Holly the Pygmy Hippo’s Ultrasound (Courtesy of Greensboro Science Center)

Ultrasound images show what the experts think is an active and healthy baby hippo who is due sometime this spring.

“While the GSC team is clearly very excited, we have to be cognizant that Holly is a first-time mom and successful reproduction in a wide array of species comes with many challenges. Survival rates can vary with age, experience, genetics and unknown health conditions. So far, the health and activity level of the calf in-utero looks positive,” Glenn Dobrogosz, the GSC’s CEO says.

Pygmy hippos are endangered. They’re only found in four West African counties, with habitat loss, pollution and hunting contributing to their dwindling numbers.

Congratulations and good luck to first-time mom Holly!

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Greensboro, NC newsLocal Greensboro, NC
N.C. A&T Alum is Putting her Stamp on the Media Industry
Greensboro, NC2 days ago
New HBCU Bobble Head Series: A Game-Changing Winner Out of the Park!
Milwaukee, WI2 days ago
Students’ Thoughts on N.C. A&T Being an Open Campus
Greensboro, NC3 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Is News Anchor Julie Luck Leaving WFMY-TV in Greensboro, NC?
Greensboro, NC1 day ago
Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools searching to fill maintenance positions
Winston-salem, NC2 days ago
Greensboro pallet home program ending soon
Greensboro, NC4 days ago
Highly-anticipated Durham development delayed - but not cancelled
Durham, NC1 day ago
Big Blue Nation descends on Greensboro N.C. as Cats win first game
Greensboro, NC1 day ago
It's not in the forecast, but could the Triad see snow this spring?
Greensboro, NC3 days ago
Toyota gearing up to start hiring for manufacturing plant at the Greensboro-Randolph Megasite
Greensboro, NC1 day ago
Triad parents struggling to find childcare
Greensboro, NC3 days ago
For the first time in over three decades, Greensboro has had a nearly snow-free winter
Greensboro, NC4 days ago
Man killed in motorcycle crash in Greensboro
Greensboro, NC1 day ago
I-85 a busy corridor for human trafficking between Charlotte and Greensboro
Charlotte, NC4 days ago
North Carolina neighbors remember 2 children who died in house fire
Greensboro, NC1 day ago
Duke, NC State stand chance to win $1 million scholarship challenge if they pull off historic double titles
Durham, NC2 days ago
8 Raleigh Apartments Under $800 a Month
Raleigh, NC3 days ago
Who beat Warren Portis to death? | Greensboro police searching for answers in cold case
Greensboro, NC2 days ago
Missing person from Thomasville found dead in Randolph County
Thomasville, NC1 day ago
Greensboro woman helps make her community safer
Greensboro, NC4 days ago
Greensboro police: one injured in crash Thursday night
Greensboro, NC1 day ago
In Winston-Salem, NataBelles Desserts’ ‘world-famous’ brownies have customers lined up to the door
Winston-salem, NC2 days ago
Who is the Phreshest Prince of Alpha Phi?
Greensboro, NC1 day ago
Durham school leaders search for solutions with at least 5 students caught with guns on campus since late 2022
Durham, NC1 day ago
Retired Winston-Salem Fire Sergeant who helped integrate department turns 101
Winston-salem, NC3 days ago
A Place to Call Home: 14-year-old Haley lives in foster care, longs for adoption
Greensboro, NC2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy