Newberry Observer

Newberry College Advancement promotes Rice, Shealy

By Courtesy of Newberry College,

4 days ago
Rice Courtesy of Newberry College

NEWBERRY — Newberry College’s Office of Institutional Advancement has appointed Ivy H. Rice, class of 2022, as advancement services manager, and Laura Beth Shealy, class of 2016, as director of annual giving.

Rice joined the advancement staff in 2020 as an administrative coordinator. She earned her bachelor’s degree in health care management from Newberry College last year. She resides in Whitmire with her husband, Terrence, and their son, Xander.

Shealy returned to her alma mater in March 2021 as assistant director for alumni engagement and communication. She graduated from Newberry in 2016 with a degree in history. She resides in her hometown of Newberry.

”Ivy and Laura Beth have been an integral part of the advancement team for several years. As two proud alumni, I am excited to see them further their work and love for Newberry College through these promotions,” said Whitney Mitchell, 2009 graduate and assistant vice president for institutional advancement.

