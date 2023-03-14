Open in App
Augusta County, VA
The News Leader

Wind alert hits area Tuesday

By Jeff Schwaner, Staunton News Leader,

4 days ago
If you're on the road and your car suddenly slides to the side without warning, it's not your imagination. Heavy winds and wind gusts are expected in the area from Tuesday morning through early Wednesday morning.

The advisory is in effect 9 a.m. Tuesday through 2 a.m. Wednesday morning.

The National Weather Service is estimating winds 20 to 30 mph and gusts up to 50 mph throughout Augusta County and the counties surround it.

Power outages are possible. "Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result," according to the weather advisory.

The advisory cautions drivers to be extra careful when driving, especially if they are driving high profile vehicles.

