Open in App
Columbia, MD
See more from this location?
WMAR 2 News Baltimore

Merriweather to host stacked lineup of live country concerts

By WMAR STAFF,

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QWGH2_0lIYrzOG00

Merriweather is set to host a stacked lineup of live concerts this year, especially for country music fans.

The fun kicks-off May 6 for the two-day M3 Rock Festival headlined by legendary rock band Styx.

Young the Giant and Milky Chance take the stage on June 10.

The weekend of June 23 will be a busy one.

That Friday Weezer comes to town, followed the next day by Dave Matthews Band.

The Cure will close out the weekend on Sunday, June 25.

Two days later, Shania Twain is scheduled to perform as part of her 'Queen of Me' Tour.

On July 7, country superstar Luke Bryan takes over the Pavilion.

The following week Counting Crows make their return with special guests Dashboard Confessional.

Jason Aldean makes his way to Columbia on July 27, before Willie Nelson and Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats take over the next day as headliners for the Outlaw Music Festival.

August starts off with the Chicks World Tour 2023.

Two days after that, O.A.R. will join the Goo Goo Dolls for their Big Night Out Tour.

The Sharp Dressed Man Tour featuring ZZ Top and Lynyrd Skynyrd makes a stop in Howard County on September 2.

Arctic Monkeys, Beck and Death Cab for Cutie round out the rest of the month.

The concert season then wraps up October 6 with the Zac Brown Band.

For more information on each show, click here .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Baltimore Weekend Events: To Kill A Mockingbird, St. Patty’s Drag Show, Afro-Futurist Exhibit, and more.
Baltimore, MD2 days ago
'The Greatest Show on Earth' is returning to Baltimore after five-year hiatus
Baltimore, MD4 days ago
Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus stopping in Baltimore this year
Baltimore, MD4 days ago
Giovanna Ward named Miss Bel Air 2023
Bel Air, MD2 days ago
Bel Air’s historic Tudor Hall releases schedule of tours and presentations by Lincoln assassination historians for 2023
Bel Air, MD1 day ago
Amtrak introduces 'Ultra-Low Night Owl Fares'
Baltimore, MD1 day ago
Hagerstown region fertile ground for Hollywood east?
Hagerstown, MD3 days ago
Food for Thought exhibit honors city food and nutrition services team
Baltimore, MD2 days ago
Camden Yards hosting job fair this weekend
Baltimore, MD1 day ago
Frederick’s Restaurant Week offers prix fixe menus at 23 county restaurants
Frederick, MD7 hours ago
Capital One set to open new baseball stadium in Tysons this month
Tysons, VA1 day ago
Amtrak announces ultra-cheap fares for late-night rides on popular routes
New York City, NY2 days ago
List: Here’s Where To Find The Best Corned Beef In Baltimore!
Baltimore, MD1 day ago
Black College Expo to give away scholarships for aspiring students
Bowie, MD1 day ago
A Winter with No Snow or Snow Days
Baltimore, MD1 day ago
Evictions driving pet forfeitures
Middle River, MD1 day ago
Preservation panel declines to block demolition of Baltimore’s historic Hendler Creamery
Baltimore, MD1 day ago
5 Must-Try Chain Eateries in Koreatown Maryland
Ellicott City, MD5 days ago
New shoes on their feet put smiles on their faces
Essex, MD4 days ago
Looney's Pub to open new restaurant on Essex waterfront
Essex, MD5 days ago
Pappas officially opens in Bel Air, offering their "world famous crab cakes"
Bel Air, MD5 days ago
'State of Downtown' shows Baltimore hotels struggling, office vacancy declining
Baltimore, MD4 days ago
'I just want to make a life for myself': Maryland's snackman
Annapolis, MD5 days ago
Family Of Baltimore Firefighters Struck With Tragedy Given Glimmer Of Hope
Baltimore, MD4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy