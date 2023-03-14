Most of Marlins’ top prospects have already been sent down. What Schumaker saw from them

With less than two weeks remaining in spring training, the Miami Marlins have already made multiple rounds of roster cuts from big-league camp as they start to hone in on their 26-man roster for Opening Day on March 30.

This includes a slew of their top prospects.

Nine of the 15 prospects ranked among the top 30 in the organization by MLB Pipeline who began spring training with the big-league group have already been sent down to minor-league camp.

The group sent down so far: infielder Jacob Berry (No. 2 in Marlins organization, No. 67 in MLB), left-handed pitcher Dax Fulton (Marlins No. 4), infielder Jacob Amaya (Marlins No. 9), right-handed pitcher Sixto Sanchez (Marlins No. 11), infielder Xavier Edwards (Marlins No. 12), Nasim Nunez (Marlins No. 21), right-handed pitcher Sean Reynolds (Marlins No. 25), right-handed pitcher George Soriano (Marlins No. 26) and first baseman Troy Johnston (Marlins No. 29).

The six remaining: right-handed pitcher Eury Perez (Marlins No. 1, MLB No. 13), right-handed pitcher Max Meyer (Marlins No. 3), infielder Jordan Groshans (Marlins No. 10), right-handed pitcher Nic Enright (Marlins No. 23), left-handed pitcher Josh Simpson (Marlins No. 24) and catcher Paul McIntosh (Marlins No. 28).

Here’s a look at the nine already sent to minor-league camp, with thoughts from first-year Marlins manager Skip Schumaker.

Miami Marlins 2022 first-round pick Jacob Berry during fielding practice before the start of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers at LoanDepot Park on Thursday, July 21, 2022 in Miami, Florida. David Santiago/dsantiago@miamiherald.com

Jacob Berry and Dax Fulton

Let’s start with the highest-ranked prospects.

The Marlins selected Berry with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2022 MLB Draft and posted a .248 batting average with a .705 on-base-plus-slugging, seven doubles, three home runs, 26 RBI and 20 runs scored in 37 games for the Marlins’ Florida Complex League affiliate and Single A Jupiter.

Berry played in just five spring games.

“This is my first Spring Training in general, and obviously, the big leaguers know what they’re doing,” Berry said. “They’re here, and this is where I want to be. I’m just learning as much as I can, just observing and just taking things that are going to help me this year.”

Fulton, the Marlins’ second-round pick in 2020, finished last season in Double A and has been one of the faster risers through the organization.

He made two appearances in Grapefruit League, giving up six runs (five earned) on eight hits and four walks over just 2 2/3 innings.

“Both Berry and Fulton showed that they’re prospects for a reason,” Schumaker said. “They’re a big part of our organization, and we’re really happy where they’re at.”

Jacob Amaya and Xavier Edwards

The Marlins acquired both Amaya and Edwards in trades this offseason, with Amaya the return from the Miguel Rojas trade with the Los Angeles Dodgers and Edwards coming in from the Tampa Bay Rays along with JT Chargois in November.

Defensively, Amaya is sound at shortstop and should be able to handle the position in the big-leagues. Building consistency offensively will be key for him.

“He’s making a swing change right now with our group and he’s liking what he sees and he feels,” Schumaker said. “Getting consistent at-bats is what we need from him.”

Edwards, a North Broward Prep alumnus, is a 23-year-old switch hitter with a career .300 batting average in the minor leagues.

He has played second base, shortstop and third base in the minors, and Schumaker said he’ll get outfield reps this season, too.

“He’s an attractive player because he can play multiple positions,” Schumaker said, adding Edwards “can impact the game in a number of different ways, whether it’s on the bases or as a switch hitter. And when you can do that and play the left side of the infield, you can help a team.”

Sean Reynolds pitches in the Pensacola Blue Wahoos’ win over the Montgomery Biscuits on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022. Courtesy

Sean Reynolds and George Soriano

Reynolds and Soriano are two of four reliever prospects the Marlins added to the 40-man roster this offseason — Simpson and Eli Villalobos are the others — and took part in their first spring training.

Reynolds was originally drafted as a first baseman but was converted to a relief pitcher before the 2021 season. He mainly pitched high-leverage situations last year for High A Beloit and Double A Pensacola and has a fastball in the upper 90s. His changeup is his second-best pitch and he is still developing a slider.

“He doesn’t scare,” Schumaker said. “You can’t really teach that part of the game. The next step is the secondary pitch. Can you land that have that wipe-out secondary pitch? I think he can.”

Soriano, an international free agent signing in 2015, has split time between starting and relieving before moving primarily to a bullpen role in 2022, during which he had a 2.72 ERA in 40 games (six starts), with eight saves in 11 opportunities. His fastball hits 97 and he also throws a slider and changeup.

“I think he’s going to help us eventually,” Schumaker said. “It’s up to him, though. ... His stuff is big-league stuff. It’s just now can you be a big leaguer?”

Nasim Nunez runs to steal second base in a game for the Double A Pensacola Blue Wahoos on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022. Courtesy of Pensacola Blue Wahoos

Nasim Nunez and Troy Johnston

Nunez, primarily a shortstop, is known for his top-notch speed (70 stolen bases in 2022) and defense. He finished last season in Double A, and Schumaker said Nunez was the one that “opened our eyes probably the most” through the first half of spring training.

Johnston is the top first baseman prospect in the organization but has played all of 29 games in Triple A.

Miami Marlins pitching coach Mel Stottlemyre Jr. talks with pitcher Sixto Sanchez on the back fields of the Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium complex in Jupiter, Florida, on Monday, Feb. 13, 2023. Jordan McPherson/jmcpherson@miamiherald.com

Sixto Sanchez

Sanchez being sent down was all but inevitable. He hasn’t pitched in a game setting in more than two years and the Marlins are easing him back into competitive action . He has thrown four bullpen sessions so far during camp.

“His progression is exactly what we were hoping it to be at,” Schumaker said. “We’re increasing velocity and intensity every bullpen and long toss. We’re hopeful that we see him at some point this year.”