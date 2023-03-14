Open in App
Caldwell, ID
See more from this location?
Idaho News 6

Local boxer one step closer to Olympics

By Matt Sizemore,

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15rnYm_0lIYpTGi00

A Treasure Valley boxer is now one step closer to representing Idaho in the 2024 Olympic games.

You may remember Caldwell boxing phenom Alyssa Mendoza, who we've been following since 2019. When we last checked in with her at the end of 2022, she had just won several major tournaments and was headed to Colorado Springs to train with the US International team, followed by a trip to Bulgaria to fight some of the best European boxers in her weight class.

RELATED | Caldwell teen boxing into Idaho history

In that February tournament, she earned a bronze medal in a field of more than 20 competitors, which easily qualified her for the Pan-American Games in October. If she places fourth or higher in those games, she will represent the United States in the 2024 Olympic games.

"I've been boxing for seven years, and you know, it's been a long journey. Lots of ups and downs. So to be able to be this close to fulfilling my lifelong dream, it's really unreal and it does make me want to work harder, it does make me want to go next tournament, I really want to get gold, I want to just keep pushing so that I show the whole world that I really am the best at 57kg," said Mendoza.

RELATED | Made in Idaho: Caldwell Boxer Alyssa Mendoza

The Pan-American games begin in late October where Alyssa will compete in another pool of over 20 57kg boxers in hopes of snagging that fourth-place or better finish to secure her Olympic dream.

In the meantime, she will travel with the US International team competing in a few different tournaments around the world.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
History of Irish Dancing
Meridian, ID1 day ago
One Of Idaho’s Only Remaining Drive-In Theaters Announces 2023 Opening Date
Parma, ID1 day ago
Does an Idaho Town Really Run on Atomic Nuclear Energy?
Idaho Falls, ID2 days ago
Is Boise One of the Most Adulterous Cities in America? [PICS]
Boise, ID1 day ago
Brendyn Jones connects with fans near and far attending the NCAA tournament
Boise, ID2 days ago
Owner of popular Boise bars boycotts draft beer over liquor license bill
Boise, ID1 day ago
6 Alarming Boise Daycare Reviews and 1 That Makes Us Sick [PICS]
Boise, ID1 day ago
Internet Trolls Obsessing Over What Idaho Smells Like Is Hilarious
Boise, ID1 day ago
60,000 More Geese Will Be Pooping All Over Boise
Boise, ID1 day ago
PHOTOS: Help Boise Police Bring These Criminals To Justice
Boise, ID1 day ago
Boise junior high social worker’s ‘inappropriate’ conduct with student was kept secret. How?
Boise, ID1 day ago
Beautiful Idaho Winery & Vineyard Costs Less Than Homes in Boise
Lewiston, ID1 day ago
I Can’t Believe These 11 Things Are Legal In Idaho
Boise, ID3 days ago
5 Ways Residential Artificial Grass in Boise Idaho Can Enhance Your Home’s Value
Boise, ID2 days ago
Massive spring snow goose migration is on at Fort Boise Wildlife Management Area
Parma, ID2 days ago
Boise Police: Runaway teen sisters 'back home safe'
Boise, ID1 day ago
Missing Idaho deputy game warden is honored after 89 years
Meridian, ID4 days ago
Have You Ever Been to Idaho’s Best Independent Grocery Store?
Boise, ID3 days ago
Broncos lose to Northwestern 75-67 in their first game of NCAA tournament
Boise, ID1 day ago
Oregon fugitives arrested at Nampa home
Nampa, ID4 days ago
Filmfort is a week away: How is Boise's film culture?
Boise, ID2 days ago
'Now is not the time for a bond': Major school bonds fail in Nampa, Kuna
Nampa, ID3 days ago
He’s in a prison cell, with no criminal conviction. Idaho put him there for mental health care.
Boise, ID2 days ago
Canyon County Marine Patrol hosts free Boating Safety Course
Nampa, ID3 days ago
Crash on I-84 in Meridian snarls eastbound traffic
Meridian, ID3 hours ago
GMI's Matt Sizemore talks with Comedienne Heather McMahan, part 2
Boise, ID2 days ago
Pickles Butte Sanitary Landfill hosting a household waste disposal event in Nampa
Nampa, ID2 days ago
Work on I-84 bridge in Caldwell starts this weekend
Caldwell, ID1 day ago
I-84 closed in Oregon between Baker City and Ontario
Baker City, OR7 days ago
Boise woman found guilty of felony, misdemeanor charges for to role in Capitol riot
Boise, ID3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy