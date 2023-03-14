‘Swarm’ Teaser Features New Childish Gambino Music

Childish Gambino’s return to music may have begun, as two new trailers for Swarm include snippets of new material from the artist.

On Monday (March 13), Prime Video uploaded the teasers to their official YouTube channel, with both clips clocking in under 30 seconds long. The first video, entitled “Swarm | ‘Sticky’ Teaser 1,” follows the main character Dre, played by Dominique Fishback, watching a singer on her television. Dre then begins to exhibit unnerving behavior as she jumps off the couch and crawls toward the tv, erratically scratching her neck.

The second trailer, entitled “Swarm | ‘Sticky’ Teaser 2,” shows Fishback’s character wearing a gas mask and attacking an unspecified person, followed by Dre mopping up blood and swaying her hips to the music. As the trailer continues, she can be seen staring at a beehive outside before being approached by a mysterious woman at a diner who tells her she’s “a killer bee, a part of the Swarm.”

Both trailers feature the same song, “Sticky,” which is credited to Ni’Jah with Kirby featuring Donald Glover himself. “Sticky-icky/Somebody’s watching, so watch your back/Don’t look back, look at the mess you’ve made,” Gambino sings on the unsettling track .

Swarm’s social media accounts also took the time to announce an EP that will accompany the show, with “Sticky” being the first single from the project.

Swarm follows Dre, a young lady obsessed with a fictitious pop star. The Amazon series is set to follow her fandom and how it takes Fishback’s character to “dark, unexpected places,” according to Vanity Fair .

“We just thought it’d be fun to make a post-truth Piano Teacher mixed with The King of Comedy ,” Donald told the outlet. “Me and my brother Stephen were talking about finding someone like Isabelle Huppert, as far as risk-takers in performances. A lot of people did it out of the kindness of their hearts, and they did a really great job, Dom, Damson, Chloe—I was really blown away at how hard they worked on the tone ’cause it’s a strange one.”

Swarm , which stars Fishback, Chloe Bailey, and Damson Idris, debuts on Amazon Prime Video on Friday (March 17).

