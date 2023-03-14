Andrew Garfield, Florence Pugh to Star in Love Story ‘We Live in Time’

Andrew Garfield and Florence Pugh, who took the Dolby stage together at this year’s Oscars ceremony as presenters, are in talks to co-star in love story We Live in Time from StudioCanal.

Filmart: Martial Arts Master Sammo Hung on Being "a Happy Dictator on Set"

John Crowley — the director behind the romance drama Brooklyn — will helm from a screenplay by playwright Nick Payne. Plot details are being kept under wraps, with the project eyeing a shoot later this year.

StudioCanal will produce with Benedict Cumberbatch banner Sunny March. Exec vp global production Ron Halpern and senior vp global production Joe Naftalin are overseeing for StudioCanal.

Filmart: China Film Pavilion Welcomes Visitors to Tell the "China Story"

Pugh, repped by CAA and Brillstein, is one of Hollywood’s most in-demand actresses. The Oscar nominee was in theaters last year with Don’t Worry Darling and could also be seen in Netflix period drama The Wonder . She will soon be in theaters with A Good Person , starring opposite Morgan Freeman, while the rest of the year includes Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer and Dune: Part Two , which bows in October. She will soon begin production on Marvel Studios’ Thunderbolts , reprising her Black Widow role as Yelena Belova.

Garfield, repped by CAA, most recently earned an Emmy nomination for his role in the miniseries Under the Banner of Heaven , and last year garnered an Oscar nomination for Tick, Tick … Boom! He is attached to David Leitch series Hot Air , where he is set to play eccentric entrepreneur Richard Branson.

Deadline was the first to report this story.

Filmart: China's Linmon Pictures Launches Ambitious International TV Slate (Exclusive)