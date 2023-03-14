Three men added to Massachusetts State Police Most Wanted Fugitives list

BOSTON (WWLP) – Three homicide suspects were added to the Massachusetts Most Wanted Fugitives list.

Contact the Massachusetts State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section at 1-800-KAPTURE (1-800-527-8873) if you have any information on the whereabouts of the following suspects.

Luis Soto

A shooting inside a Dollar Tree store in Brockton on January 31st left one person dead, 38-year-old Dongbin Pyon. State Police Detectives along with Brockton Police Detectives identified the suspect as 33-year-old Luis A. Soto. Soto was a former employee of the store and fired 16 shots inside, striking two men.

Soto is wanted for murder and related offenses. He is considered armed and dangerous.

He is described as 5’10” tall, approximately 190 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He has numerous tattoos on his chest, neck, and arms.

Jerome Fordham

A deadly occurred during a physical altercation while in a vehicle in Taunton on November 6, 2022. Ross Copeland (38) was found on the ground at the corner of Myrtle and Mason Streets. He was taken to Morton Hospital where he died due to his injuries.

The investigation identified the suspect as 36-year-old Jerome Kennedy Fordman, and a warrant for his arrest has been issued for murder and related offenses. He is considered armed and dangerous.

Fordman is described as 5’9” tall, approximately 190 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He has multiple tattoos: the word “MOM” on his upper left arm, the letters “g-MO” and the name “Regina” on his lower left arm, and the word “paxville” on his right arm.

He has close ties to parts of Rhode Island and South Carolina.

David Lynch

A man died due to his injuries in a deadly shooting in Brockton on November 2, 2022. The investigation by State Police Detectives along with Brockton Police Detectives states that the victim, 26-year-old John Abreu Junior DePina approached a vehicle and a dispute occurred.

A warrant has been obtained for the arrest of 24-year-old David Kross Lynch for murder and related offenses. He is also wanted on five additional warrants for various firearms and narcotics charges issued out of Plymouth and Norfolk Superior Courts and Stoughton District Court.

Lynch is described as 6’1” tall, approximately 140 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He has past ties to Abington, Canton, and Weymouth and is considered armed and dangerous.

“Each of these suspects, according to evidence meticulously gathered by State Police and local detectives, committed the ultimate crime of taking the life of another,” Massachusetts State Police Interim Colonel John Mawn Jr. said. “Our Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section is working to track them wherever they try to run or hide, so that we may speak for their victims. We ask anyone who may know where these suspects might be, to share that information with us so we can bring them to justice.”

