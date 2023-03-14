Open in App
Monroeville, PA
KDKA News Radio

65 people displaced in Monroeville apartment fire

By Andrew Limberg,

4 days ago

65 people are without a home after a fire destroyed a large portion of an apartment complex is Monroeville.

Flames broke out around 1 a.m. at the Cambridge Square Apartments in the 200 block of Cambridge Square Drive.

Those 65 people were living in 27 units in the apartment complex and have been displaced.

The America Red Cross says they’ve set up an emergency shelter at the Monroeville Senior Center or Gateway Campus Boulevard near Gateway High School

Nicole Roschella with the Red Cross tells KDKA Radio that at least 10 people are currently using the shelter to stay warm, eat and get something to drink and will remain open to anyone else affected by the fire.

Three people were treated at the scene for various injuries, but no one was transported to the hospital.

An investigation is underway to find the cause of the fire.

