Kate Middleton May Have Shaded Meghan Markle By Wearing This Designer They Reportedly Had 'Tension' Over

We’ve been pouring over so much royal tea lately. With King Charles III’s coronation less than two months away, there’s been plenty of speculation about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s attendance, the couple’s relationship with Prince William and Princess Kate Middleton, and so much more. But one bit of drama we nearly missed was a potential dig Princess Kate took at her sister-in-law at the recent Commonwealth Day Service at Westminster Abbey , and it had everything to do with her sartorial statement.

Princess Kate’s outfit of choice for the event was a navy peplum jacket and midi-skirt set with an embroidered print, which she coordinated with matching hat and pumps. The look is designed by Erdem, a designer that’s been a favorite of the Princess of Wales for some time. According to the Daily Mail , however, the designer has even more significance in Princess Kate’s relationship with the Duchess of Sussex.

Catherine, Princess of Wales attends the 2023 Commonwealth Day Service at Westminster Abbey on March 13, 2023 in London [Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage]

Early on in their relationship, Erdem reportedly became a point of “tension” for Meghan and Kate as the then-Duchess of Cambridge was given top priority compared to her sister-in-law, per the outlet. There were engagements when Meghan was seen sporting some of Erdem’s designs. Among them was the emerald ensemble she wore to a Commonwealth Day Youth Event at Canada House in March 2019 when she was pregnant with son Archie.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex departs a Commonwealth Day Youth Event at Canada House on March 11, 2019 in London [Photo by Chris Jackson – WPA Pool/Getty Images]

Now, some people might be reading a bit too much into what Princess Kate chose to wear for this year’s Commonwealth Day Services. Then again, the royals are well known for making statements without even uttering a word by and this is the three-year anniversary of Harry and Meghan’s last public royal event — they made their last appearance as senior members of the royal family at the 2020 Commonwealth Day Services. Honestly, we wouldn’t be surprised if this was just another fabulous outfit or a pointed message to Meghan.

