Tampa’s TECO streetcar increases frequency to every 12 minutes during peak hours
By Tyana Rodgers,
4 days ago
Tampa’s TECO Line Streetcar system is increasing its peak hour service starting this Sunday.
The change kicks off Sunday, March 19 when the streetcar will pick riders up every 12 minutes from 1 p.m.-9 p.m. The 12-minute pickup window will also happen Fridays and Saturdays from 1 p.m.-9 p.m.
The streetcar—which runs 2.7 miles from between Ybor City’s Centennial Park to the intersection of S Franklin and E Whiting streets in downtown Tampa—will continue to pick up passengers every 15 minutes outside of peak hours.
Hillsborough Area Regional Transit (HART) said the increased peak hour service is “to accommodate the increase in ridership the Streetcar experiences on the weekends.”
"The TECO Line Streetcar continues to show what an investment in public transportation can provide with enhanced connectivity in the area and increased foot traffic to businesses," Tampa Historic Streetcar, Inc. President Michael English, wrote in a release.
