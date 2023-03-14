Kyle Walker-Peters receives racist abuse for tackle on Alejandro Garnacho

Alejandro Garnacho of Manchester United is brought down by Kyle Walker-Peters of Southampton Photograph: Matt West/REX/Shutterstock

Manchester United’s Alejandro Garnacho has been ruled out for several weeks with an ankle ligament injury sustained in a challenge with Southampton’s Kyle Walker-Peters during the teams’ goalless draw on Sunday.

The winger is being assessed to determine a more specific timeframe, but has immediately been ruled out of United’s Europa League trip to Real Betis on Thursday and the visit of Fulham in the FA Cup on Sunday plus Argentina’s fixtures against Panama and Curaçao.

Garnacho wrote on Instagram: “Unfortunately I will not be able to help my team and team mates in the upcoming games in what is a very important part of the season for us at Manchester United.

“I am disappointed to also miss the opportunity to be with the Argentinian national team. This is part of football and our profession, however, I am already focused [on] my recovery. God has taught me to never give up and I will make sure I am back stronger than ever.”

The 18-year-old showed he had no ill feeling towards Walker-Peters after the full-back was racially abused online for posting he had not intended to injure Garnacho. “More than football,” said Garnacho. “Thank you very much for the message brother, this is part of football”

Walker-Peters had written: “The racial abuse I received is something that no player or person should ever have to experience. We need to be better, and this is bigger than just football.”

Southampton have contacted the police about the messages.