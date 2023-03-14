Willow Smith Channels ‘Alien Goddess’ Inspiration in Cutout Bodysuits & Sharp Heels for Mugler’s Campaign

Willow Smith revamped slick style with Mugler this week, posing in new photos for its “Alien Goddess” campaign. As seen on Instagram , Smith posed in two outfits designed by Casey Cadwallader for the occasion.

TikTok Star Dylan Mulvaney Pops in White Pumps to Talk '365 Days of Girlhood' on 'The Drew Barrymore Show'

The “Wait a Minute!” musician first posed in a black long-sleeved bodysuit with large bodice, waist and arm cutouts, complete with black gloves. Her ensemble was simply finished with a pair of leggings, cast in matte hues of black, white and lime green in a spiraling pattern — as well as sheer panels for a sultry twist. The second featured the same pieces — though in a different color palette, with a white bodysuit and black and white-paneled leggings.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Certified Young Fiery Lass (@willowsmith)

Smith’s footwear also complemented her outfits’ geometric accents: a pair of sharp pointed-toe pumps . Each shoe featured smooth white and black-trimmed uppers with thin pointed toes and V-shaped vamps. Thin stiletto heels completed the set, likely totaling 4 inches in height for a slick, height-boosting base. The pair’s neutral hues allowed it to equally complement both outfits, creating a dynamic, streamlined appearance.

Nancy Pelosi Sparkles in Floral Sequined Dress & Pumps at Vanity Fair Oscars Party 2023 With Paul Pelosi

However, this wasn’t Smith’s first occasion modeling for Mugler. In winter 2022, she was originally tapped as a new face of Alien Goddess, seen posing on Instagram in a campaign wearing the brand’s black cutout minidress, skintight leg warmers and pointed-soled sandals.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by MUGLER (@muglerofficial)

Smith regularly wears platform and lace-up combat boots in a range of textures and silhouettes, hailing from brands including Chanel, Louis Vuitton and Amina Muaddi. Her off-duty wardrobe also includes platform, low and high-top sneakers from brands including Vans, Converse and Adidas.

Over the years, Smith has made a name for herself with numerous fashion projects outside of her stylish shoe wardrobe. The singer has starred in campaigns for numerous brands over the years, including Onitsuka Tiger and Stuart Weitzman — and even posing in Savage X Fenty’s Vol. 2 show. She’s also one to watch during Fashion Month, sitting in front rows for brands like Dior, Versace, Emporio Armani and Michael Kors.

PHOTOS: Discover Willow Smith in Onitsuka Tiger’s Fall 2020 campaign in the gallery.

Shakira Soars on 'Jimmy Fallon' in Height-Boosting Boots & Edgy Mugler Chaps With Bizarrap for Interview on Guinness World Record-Breaking Song