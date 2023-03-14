Open in App
Houston, TX
San Diego Union-Tribune

AP source: Texans agree to trade for guard Shaq Mason

By ROB MAADDI,

4 days ago

The Houston Texans have agreed to send the Tampa Bay Buccaneers a sixth-round draft pick for guard Shaq Mason and a seventh-round pick, a person familiar with the trade told The Associated Press on Tuesday.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal can’t be announced until Wednesday.

Mason started 18 games for the Buccaneers at right guard last season after spending his first seven years in New England.

Mason gives the Texans another veteran presence on an offensive line that includes tackles Laremy Tunsil and Tytus Howard entering the final year of their contracts.

On Monday, the Texans agreed on a deal with backup quarterback Case Keenum.

The 29-year-old Mason has started 115 games in his eight seasons.

Texans general manager Nick Caserio was New England’s director of player personnel when the team drafted Mason in the fourth round in 2015. ___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

