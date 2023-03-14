Texans to sign Cowboys WR Noah Brown

DALLAS (105.3 The Fan) - The Dallas Cowboys have lost another key role player to free agency, this time in wide receiver Noah Brown, who has agreed to a one-year deal with the Houston Texans, according to multiple reports.

The terms of the deal have not been disclosed.

Brown originally came to the Cowboys as a seventh round pick in 2017 out of Ohio State, and instantly found himself in the mix for playing time.

Early in his career, Brown was primarily used as a run blocker, in a psuedo tight end role, but over the last two seasons, became a more integral part of the Cowboys passing game.

In his career with Dallas, Brown played in 66 games, starting 18 and had 82 catches on 140 targets for 980 yards and three touchdowns - each of which came in 2022.