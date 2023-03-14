Open in App
Daytona Beach, FL
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
Daytona Beach News-Journal

Spring breakers enjoy sunny skies, but temperatures are a bit lower than usual this week

By Brenno Carillo, The Daytona Beach News-Journal,

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fInj6_0lIYiag600

DAYTONA BEACH — Spring breakers heading to Daytona Beach planning to enjoy warm weather this week can expect cooler-than-normal temperatures Tuesday through Thursday as a cold front passes through Central Florida.

The front brought rain and thunderstorms on Monday, and the sun came out as it passed through. But there will still be a bit of a chill, as far as Florida weather goes.

Warmer weather:Unusually warm, dry weather leads to increased fire danger in Volusia County

Burning bikeDespite dry conditions, Bike Week's Burning Bike in DeLand still a 'go'

Spring break history:Daytona Beach parties meant mayhem in MTV-fueled heyday

“The cold front is currently positioned over the Florida Strait — between Key West and Cuba,” said Jessie Smith, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Melbourne. “So that’s why our weather is much more pleasant today. The air behind that cold front is now filing in across the area.”

Smith said temperatures are unlikely to reach the 70-degree mark in Volusia County on Tuesday, adding that Wednesday’s highs will likely stay between 64 and 66 degrees. Overnight, temperatures may drop into the 40s. Temperatures will gradually warm as the week goes on.

Smith said there are no specific precautions related to the weather that beachgoers should be aware of, but they should continue to watch out for rip currents.

“It is really ill-advised for folks to enter the surf, especially in an area where you can’t see a lifeguard,” Smith said. “Spring breakers should be prepared for that.”

Change from last week's heat

The somewhat drastic change in weather comes after Daytona Beach saw temperatures get close to 90 degrees on Monday and Tuesday of last week.

“It’s all credited to the cold front,” Smith said. “We are getting air that’s coming from the higher latitude further north. So instead of that tropical air, we are getting cold air coming down from the north.

Smith explained that such day-to-day fluctuations in temperatures are common for this time of year.

“Your high in the afternoon can be in the mid-80s and then a cold front comes through, and the lows can be in the 40s and 50s,” Smith said.

The generally warmer weather seen in February in the area, Smith said, is due to a lack of cold fronts making their way to Florida.

“That’s why it was warmer than normal,” Smith said. “Luckily we had one coming through yesterday, giving us a little cooler weather.”

Going into the rest of the week, spring breakers should be aware of some rainy weather on Saturday, with a 70% chance of rain.

“But up until then, 0% (chance of rain) every day, with temperatures hovering a little bit below normal in the upper 60s and low 70s for the remainder of the week,” Smith said.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Daytona Beach, FL newsLocal Daytona Beach, FL
Daytona Beach man heard a bump at his door. It was an alligator — and it bit his leg
Daytona Beach, FL12 hours ago
Two BCU students hospitalized after a shooting in Daytona Beach
Daytona Beach, FL9 hours ago
2 Bethune-Cookman University students shot near park in Daytona Beach, police say
Daytona Beach, FL12 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Quality Inn Kennedy Space Center in Titusville, Florida Sold for $7,400,000
Titusville, FL2 days ago
Missing toddler and baby from Orlando found safe
Orlando, FL15 hours ago
Florida ride dismantled after teen’s fatal fall, mother calls it ‘bittersweet moment’
Orlando, FL3 days ago
Update: FDLE cancels missing child alert for 4-year-old and 2-month-old
Orlando, FL14 hours ago
USPS mail carriers robbed in Central Florida; officials offer rewards up to $50K to help solve cases
Orlando, FL4 days ago
Orlando mother fights for her life after alleged drunk driver crashed into her work van
Orlando, FL1 day ago
Woman missing out of Daytona Beach found safe, police say
Daytona Beach, FL6 days ago
Chick-Fil-A In Lady Lake Is Closing March 30th!
Lady Lake, FL4 days ago
35 arrested in takedown of Central Florida drug smuggling operation, investigators say
Orlando, FL2 days ago
Florida man spends $5, wins top lottery prize
Sanford, FL5 days ago
Brevard County woman accused of threatening McDonald's workers with gun
Cocoa, FL7 hours ago
Fearing he may die during surgery, man buys wife birthday cake in advance
Palm Coast, FL1 day ago
2-year-old killed after woman crashes into Florida charter bus
Orlando, FL6 days ago
Attorney: Foster system to blame for Brevard County toddler’s murder
Titusville, FL1 day ago
Franchesque Lashondra Robinson, 30 of Cocoa, Florida Arrested on Felony Charges in Washington, Gadsden and Jackson Counties
Cocoa, FL6 days ago
Palm Coast man slashed driver in road rage attack, deputies say
Palm Coast, FL5 days ago
Officials: Man arrested in 'ambush' killing of Florida father; suspect is married to victim's ex-wife
Jacksonville Beach, FL1 day ago
DeLand police identify skeletal remains found in 2020
Deland, FL3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy