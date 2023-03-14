Spring breakers enjoy sunny skies, but temperatures are a bit lower than usual this week

DAYTONA BEACH — Spring breakers heading to Daytona Beach planning to enjoy warm weather this week can expect cooler-than-normal temperatures Tuesday through Thursday as a cold front passes through Central Florida.

The front brought rain and thunderstorms on Monday, and the sun came out as it passed through. But there will still be a bit of a chill, as far as Florida weather goes.

“The cold front is currently positioned over the Florida Strait — between Key West and Cuba,” said Jessie Smith, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Melbourne. “So that’s why our weather is much more pleasant today. The air behind that cold front is now filing in across the area.”

Smith said temperatures are unlikely to reach the 70-degree mark in Volusia County on Tuesday, adding that Wednesday’s highs will likely stay between 64 and 66 degrees. Overnight, temperatures may drop into the 40s. Temperatures will gradually warm as the week goes on.

Smith said there are no specific precautions related to the weather that beachgoers should be aware of, but they should continue to watch out for rip currents.

“It is really ill-advised for folks to enter the surf, especially in an area where you can’t see a lifeguard,” Smith said. “Spring breakers should be prepared for that.”

Change from last week's heat

The somewhat drastic change in weather comes after Daytona Beach saw temperatures get close to 90 degrees on Monday and Tuesday of last week.

“It’s all credited to the cold front,” Smith said. “We are getting air that’s coming from the higher latitude further north. So instead of that tropical air, we are getting cold air coming down from the north.

Smith explained that such day-to-day fluctuations in temperatures are common for this time of year.

“Your high in the afternoon can be in the mid-80s and then a cold front comes through, and the lows can be in the 40s and 50s,” Smith said.

The generally warmer weather seen in February in the area, Smith said, is due to a lack of cold fronts making their way to Florida.

“That’s why it was warmer than normal,” Smith said. “Luckily we had one coming through yesterday, giving us a little cooler weather.”

Going into the rest of the week, spring breakers should be aware of some rainy weather on Saturday, with a 70% chance of rain.

“But up until then, 0% (chance of rain) every day, with temperatures hovering a little bit below normal in the upper 60s and low 70s for the remainder of the week,” Smith said.