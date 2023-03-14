Admiral Twin Drive-In set to open for 72nd season

Tulsa's Admiral Twin Drive-In announced it will open for its 72nd season on March 16.

On Thursday, screenings of An Oklahoma Summer, UHF, and Frankie in Blunderland are planned. Each car costs $15 to enter.

On Friday through Sunday, admission is $9 per person over 12 and $5 for those 3 to 11.

Shazam, Ant Man, Puss in Boots and The Amazing Maurice will be screened.

Owner Blake Smith, who is on his 35th season at the drive-in, says he is expecting a good year.

"We've had lots of emails wondering when the season begins, and we are looking forward to a wonderful year of first-run movies," Smith said.

Other movies set to be screened include Shazam, John Wick, Super Mario Bros, Little Mermaid, Spiderman, Indiana Jones and Barbie.

To learn more about Admiral Twin Drive-In, visit their website .

