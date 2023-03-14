Open in App
Monterey Park, CA
KNX 1070 News Radio

Biden visit prompts street closures in Monterey Park Civic Center area

By City News Service,

4 days ago

MONTEREY PARK (CNS) - Virtually all streets in the Monterey Park civic center area were closed today to accommodate a visit by President Joe Biden, and city officials urged residents to avoid the area entirely.

Streets were blocked off at 7 a.m. in the area around Monterey Park City Hall and nearby Barnes Park ahead of Biden's early afternoon visit. The president is scheduled to speak at the Boys & Girls Club of West San Gabriel Valley, where he will announce an executive order targeting gun sales.

Among the streets closed in the area were Garfield, Newmark, Ramona, Harding, McPherrin, Park and Huntington avenues, along with Roselyn Place. The closures are expected to remain in place until 8 p.m.

City officials urged residents to avoid the area entirely, and warned that vehicles parked on affected streets will be towed. They also noted that there are no plans for any publicly accessible appearances by Biden.

City Hall and the Monterey Park library will both be closed Tuesday, and Spirit Bus routes 1 and 2 will not be operating, officials said.

