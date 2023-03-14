Charges filed in fatal St. Paul stabbing

Charges are now filed against a 51-year-old St. Paul woman who is accused of fatally stabbing her boyfriend earlier this week.

Jacqueline Vann is charged with second degree murder in the death of 55-year-old Pierre Glass, her long-time romantic partner.

According to the criminal complaint, police were called last Saturday to the area of Marshall Ave. and Arundel St. in the Cathedral Hill neighborhood on a report of a stabbing.

When they got there, they found a man who had been stabbed in the chest.

Investigators later determined the stabbing happened at a home on Dayton Ave.

They say the two got into a fight, when she allegedly lashed out at him with an object.

Scott's son told police that the two were heavy drinkers and they bickered a lot, but he had never observed them to be violent toward one another.

Glass died after he was taken to Regions Hospital.