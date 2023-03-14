Open in App
Visalia, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Man shot and killed in Visalia, police say

By John Houghton,

4 days ago

VISALIA, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – A man was shot and killed in Visalia Monday night, according to the Visalia Police Department.

Police say around 7:45 p.m. they received multiple calls of shots fired in the 2900 block of S. Fulgham Street. At 7:57 p.m. officers say they got a call that a man was shot in the 1700 block of E. Mineral King Avenue.

According to officials officers responded to both locations and secured the scenes.

The man was transported to a local hospital where he died. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Max Navo at (559) 713-4234.

