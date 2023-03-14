Dalton wins cheerleading state title

Earlier this month, four local schools competed at the state cheerleading championships for various divisions and classes at Big Walnut High School.

There was Dalton with their STUNT game day routine in Div. V, Chippewa non-STUNT Game Day routine in Div. IV, Orrville entered in the non-STUNT traditional in Div. IV and non-STUNT game day routine in Div. IV and Hiland in the non-STUNT game day routine in Div. V.

The Bulldogs proved to be one of the best of the bunch during the March 4 and 5 competition. Under the guidance of first-year coach Don Stoll, Dalton earned a state title with a sterling routine.

"Honestly it doesn't feel real, it feels weird because it all happened so quickly," said senior captain Abbie Bockey "First we were learning our routines and then suddenly, it was the last time it was ever going to happen."

With a routine that consisted of a band dance, a cheer, chant and fight song, the Bulldogs combined that with high energy throughout. Creating a football game-type atmosphere with megaphones, poms, flags and signs, Dalton made the most of its three minutes. In the end they received high marks from the judges who looked at flow, if the STUNTS made sense and if the creativity of the routine matched the atmosphere.

"We started towards the end of June and into July," said Bockey. "It was hard to grasp it fast, we worked together, we took criticism, a lot of it became muscle memory and we eventually got to the point, we didn't really think about it until the end."

In what is truly a team sport, Bockey pointed out the impact if one person messed up and missed a beat on the routine.

"It's truly us all working together and everyone doing it," said Bockey. "If one person messed up, we all failed and we all knew that. We just kept working together, never played the blame game and helped each other get better."

It was this type of leadership from his seniors that Stoll felt enabled his squad to clinch the title.

"They were all awesome leaders," said Stoll. "They are cared, were kind, dedicated, wanted to win, worked hard and being successful is the Dalton way. These girls were very open to learning new things, stunting was a definite hit, and they were naturals at it. These seniors are just incredibly positive girls, and this feeling carried our team."

For both Bockey and Stoll, getting the state title was huge.

"Most definitely it's big and a great feeling," said Bockey. "It does feel weird because cheerleading doesn't get recognized a lot, nobody announced it at the high school, but now that we won, people will take it more seriously."

"It's the best feeling ever to win a state championship for this school and this community," said Stoll. "This is also the first state title in Wayne County history for cheer.

"Looking back on how much these girls learned, it is so mind blowing," he added. "I knew we would be a good team, I have high expectations, demand excellence and this team was 100% all in. They worked hard, dealt with injuries and illness, stayed on the mission of goals that we set for each competition. We picked certain areas to improve in, we continually changed the routine with each competition making it even stronger and hearing our name called at regionals was the best feeling ever. I am so proud of this group and when I read the comments the judges made from regionals to the group, we knew we definitely had a shot to win it all."

The Hawks made their third trip to State and were led by their first group of four-year seniors through the program. Hiland finished eighth in Div. V for non-STUNT game day.

"I am so extremely proud of this team. They went out there and left everything that they had on that mat," said Hawk's coach Brooke Yoder. "We told them to not worry about the other teams, to concentrate on living up to their own full potential and ask themselves, 'Am I doing my personal best?' I think they absolutely did that, had an energetic, clean performance and I couldn't have asked for anything more.

"It wasn't the finish that we were hoping for, but we have been so successful all season and they have a lot to be proud of."

Yoder couldn't help but smile when asked about what made her group so special. In just about every competition, with just six cheerleaders, they consistently were the smallest group competing. Still, that never deterred them.

"This is such a special team for Hiland and our seniors, Itzelle Guzman and Riley Shaw, will leave as the most decorated senior class that this school has ever had in cheerleading," said Yoder. "Aside from their trophies and titles, they have been an absolutely amazing team to coach this year. They all love each other so much and have been one of the most unified and dedicated teams that I have had the pleasure of working with in my 10 years of coaching. Like I said before, they do it for each other and not themselves and that is the 'why' they have been so successful this year."

Also performing well with top-10 finishes were Red Riders and the Chipps. Orrville finished sixth in the Div. IV non-STUNT game day and were 10th in the Div. IV non-STUNT traditional. Chippewa placed seventh in the Div. IV non-STUNT game day.