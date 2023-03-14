Open in App
Mills County, IA
Western Iowa Today

Mills County Sheriff’s Report

By Mandy Billings,

4 days ago
(Mills Co) The Mills County Sheriff’s Office arrested two men on warrants.

Travis Mitchell Long, 39, of Omaha, Nebraska, was arrested March 9th on a warrant for two counts of Violation of Probation. Long was held on no bond.

Richard James Linfor, 54, of Shenandoah, was arrested Monday on a warrant for Failure to Appear on the charge of OWI 1st. Linfor was held on $5,000 bond.

The Sheriff’s Office also arrested 29-year-old Yaritza Concepcion Cibrian, of Omaha, Nebraska, following an accident on the northbound off-ramp at the 42 mile marker of I-29 on Sunday. Cibrian was charged with OWI 1st Offense and held on $1,000 bond.

Joshua Edward Mastin, 42, of Hastings, was arrested this morning for Driving While Barred. Mastin was held on $2,000 bond.

