VPD: Cars vandalized at Rutland Airport

RUTLAND, Vt. ( NEWS10 ) — Vermont State Police are asking the public for help after cars were reportedly vandalized at the Rutland Airport. Police say the incident happened on Tuesday at 8:23 p.m.

Police say they found several cars parked in the long-term parking area vandalized. Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to contact the Rutland Barracks at (802) 773-9101.

