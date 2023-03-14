Open in App
Rutland, VT
NEWS10 ABC

VPD: Cars vandalized at Rutland Airport

By Michael Mahar,

4 days ago

RUTLAND, Vt. ( NEWS10 ) — Vermont State Police are asking the public for help after cars were reportedly vandalized at the Rutland Airport. Police say the incident happened on Tuesday at 8:23 p.m.

Police say they found several cars parked in the long-term parking area vandalized. Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to contact the Rutland Barracks at (802) 773-9101.

