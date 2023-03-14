Open in App
Greenville, SC
See more from this location?
106.3 WORD

Weekly live concerts returning to downtown Greenville this week

By Matthew Causey,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Jmnly_0lIYW2s500

Live music events are returning to downtown Greenville starting Thursday, March 16th.

Downtown Alive and Main Street Fridays are returning to downtown Greenville starting this week.

Downtown Alive with run on Thursday evenings starting this Thursday, March 16th from 5:30pm to 8:30pm and will continue through August.

Main Street Fridays also starts this week, on Friday, March 17th from 5:30pm to 9:30pm and will run through September.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rQsvd_0lIYW2s500
Photo credit City of Greenville

“[These events] are two events that have truly added to our distinctive charm here in the city of Greenville,” said Mayor Pro Tem Lilliam Brock Flemming. “Each year, the series welcomes over 100,000 eventgoers, providing perfect opportunities to enjoy live music in the heart of our downtown.”

These events are being held at NOMA Square in downtown Greenville and will feature various bands from around the Greenville and neighboring Upstate areas.

Bands will play two sets at 5:50 and 7:20 at Downtown Alive and at 5:50 and 7:40 at Main Street Fridays.

You can see the full lineup for planned bands for Downtown Alive here and for Main Street Fridays here .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Greenville, SC newsLocal Greenville, SC
Downtown Alive returns to Greenville with new lineup of live music
Greenville, SC1 day ago
Glimpses of Greenville: Stringer’s Drug Store in Greenville’s West End
Greenville, SC1 day ago
12 U-Pick Flower Farms Near Greenville, SC
Greenville, SC1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Spartanburg’s Monarch Café opens kitchen for culinary entrepreneurs and pop-ups
Spartanburg, SC23 hours ago
Upstate woman celebrates 105th birthday
Easley, SC1 day ago
New restaurant opening in Piedmont
Piedmont, SC2 days ago
At this wedding, they took their best shot
Greenville, SC1 day ago
Inn on the Square sold for $4.8M
Greenwood, SC2 days ago
Murdaugh's Moselle property is about to sell. Here's who the proceeds will go to
Greenville, SC2 days ago
Firefighters respond to structure burning in Greenville
Greenville, SC1 day ago
Upstate restaurant could be moving to new location, owner says
Greenville, SC3 days ago
Owner of Smoke on the Water in Greenville gives update on restaurant status
Greenville, SC4 days ago
New SC statehouse bill could prohibit bans on Airbnbs: What does this mean for Greenville?
Greenville, SC3 days ago
Spartanburg police to conduct checkpoints
Spartanburg, SC2 days ago
The first phase of Greenville's $1 Billion County Square project is nearing completion
Greenville, SC1 day ago
Greenville ranked 15th nationally for most obese metro areas
Greenville, SC5 days ago
Weapons found at Upstate high school
Spartanburg, SC2 days ago
On the Move: Travis Wharton
Greenville, SC2 days ago
Suspects wanted for stealing 1 mil. worth of jewelry at mall
Greenville, SC4 days ago
Non-profit offering free pop-up clinics this weekend
Greenville, SC2 days ago
Spartanburg Police Department announces public comment portal
Spartanburg, SC1 day ago
Agreement reached to turn Upstate rail line into trail
Zirconia, NC2 days ago
Clemson student charged in deadly crash
Clemson, SC1 day ago
Traffic safety checks to be held in Spartanburg
Spartanburg, SC3 days ago
‘The roads are horrible:’ both Spartanburg and Greenville consider Penny Sales Tax to fix county roads
Greenville, SC2 days ago
Mail truck fire in Simpsonville leaves two shaken but unharmed
Simpsonville, SC7 hours ago
Greenville residents dealing with spike in monthly household bills
Greenville, SC9 days ago
What is a bone density scan & who needs one?
Greenville, SC2 days ago
Armed felon arrested in Asheville
Asheville, NC3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy