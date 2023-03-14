Weekly live concerts returning to downtown Greenville this week

Live music events are returning to downtown Greenville starting Thursday, March 16th.

Downtown Alive and Main Street Fridays are returning to downtown Greenville starting this week.

Downtown Alive with run on Thursday evenings starting this Thursday, March 16th from 5:30pm to 8:30pm and will continue through August.

Main Street Fridays also starts this week, on Friday, March 17th from 5:30pm to 9:30pm and will run through September.

Photo credit City of Greenville

“[These events] are two events that have truly added to our distinctive charm here in the city of Greenville,” said Mayor Pro Tem Lilliam Brock Flemming. “Each year, the series welcomes over 100,000 eventgoers, providing perfect opportunities to enjoy live music in the heart of our downtown.”

These events are being held at NOMA Square in downtown Greenville and will feature various bands from around the Greenville and neighboring Upstate areas.

Bands will play two sets at 5:50 and 7:20 at Downtown Alive and at 5:50 and 7:40 at Main Street Fridays.

You can see the full lineup for planned bands for Downtown Alive here and for Main Street Fridays here .