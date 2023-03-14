Milwaukee's $30 million plan to help Northwestern Mutual do $500 million downtown office project wins key vote.

A plan to spend $30 million in city funds to help finance Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Co.'s downtown campus expansion has received another key approval.

The Common Council's Zoning, Neighborhoods and Development Committee on Tuesday endorsed the new tax incremental financing district for the $500 million project, which includes relocating 2,000 employees from the company's Franklin operations.

The financing district, approved Feb. 16 by the Redevelopment Authority, is to undergo full council review on March 21.

Northwestern Mutual plans to transform its 18-story office building, at 818 E. Mason St., by stripping it down to the frame, foundation and core.

That building, which opened in 1990, will be remade to look like the company's 32-story office tower and commons that opened in 2017 at 800 E. Wisconsin Ave.

The city's $30 million grant would come through annual payments for up to 23 years from the transformed office building's higher property tax revenue.

Northwestern Mutual is among the Milwaukee area's largest employers, and is the largest corporation based in Wisconsin. It posted revenue of $35 billion in 2023.

The tax incremental financing district is justified in part because Northwestern Mutual's investment in its downtown campus would be significantly smaller without it, according to the Department of City Development. The company also has the significantly less-expensive option of expanding its Franklin campus − although that's not the preferred choice.

Ald. Robert Bauman, a committee member whose district includes downtown, said the benefits of Northwestern Mutual's development well outweigh the city's costs. He also said without the city's financing the company would instead invest in Franklin.

The project would help boost Northwestern Mutual's downtown workforce by 2030 to at least 5,750 employees − not including consultants and contractors. The company would need to hit annual job numbers to obtain the TIF payments.

The company now has 4,480 employees, consultants and contractors based downtown.

Northwestern Mutual plans to begin construction on its project as early as this fall, with completion expected in 2027.

Along with the jobs requirement, the company must meet goals for hiring small business enterprises and unemployed city residents, as well as ensuring a $15 hourly minimum wage with built-in escalators for the new building's janitors, security personnel and other vendor employees.

Also, Northwestern Mutual is working on a "labor peace agreement" with the Milwaukee Area Service and Hospitality Workers Organization, which represents food service vendor employees. MASH President Peter Rickman spoke in favor of the project.

The financing district also would generate $10 million for nearby street work and other public improvements.

That includes bike and pedestrian safety upgrades at the intersection of North Lincoln Memorial Drive and East Michigan Street, which is now "a pretty awful experience," said Dan Casanova, a DCD economic development specialist.

