Mississippi high school softball Super 25 rankings for week of March 13

Here are the Clarion Ledger's Mississippi high school softball Super 25 rankings for the week of March 13.

1. Northwest Rankin

Record: 10-1. Next game: vs. Union (Friday).

2. Madison Central

Record: 9-2. Next game: at Ocean Springs (Thursday).

3. Harrison Central

Record: 9-1. Next game: at Northwest Rankin (Friday)

4. Hancock

Record: 9-1. Next game: vs. Hernando (Tuesday).

5. West Lauderdale

Record: 11-2. Next game: at Hatley (Friday).

6. South Panola

Record: 10-1. Next game: at Southaven (March 21).

7. Petal

Record: 9-4. Next game: vs. Oak Grove (March 21)

8. Kosciusko

Record: 9-4. Next game: at Louisville (March 21).

9. Neshoba Central

Record: 6-2. Next game: West Lauderdale (March 24).

10. Lewisburg

Record: 7-2. Next game: at Madison County (Tuesday).

11. Gulfport

Record: 10-3. Next game: vs. Biloxi (Tuesday).

12. East Union

Record: 8-0. Next game: at Belmont (March 21).

13. George County

Record: 10-1. Next game: vs. East Central (Tuesday).

14. Pisgah

Record: 14-2. Next game: at Pelahatchie (March 21).

15. D'Iberville

Record: 8-3. Next game: at St. Martin (Tuesday).

16. Tishomingo County

Record: 11-1. Next game: at Belmont (Saturday).

17. Hernando

Record: 11-4. Next game: at Hancock (Tuesday).

18. Sumrall

Record: 8-3. Next game: vs. Satsuma (Alabama) (Friday).

19. Houston

Record: 10-2. Next game: vs. Pine Grove (Monday).

20. Purvis

Record: 10-1. Next game: at Poplarville (March 21).

21. Mantachie

Record: 7-0. Next game: vs. Winfield (Alabama) (Friday).

22. Vancleave

Record: 9-2. Next game: at George County (Thursday).

23. Kossuth

Record: 9-2. Next game: McNairy Central (Tennessee) (Tuesday).

24. West Marion

Record: 11-2. Next game: at St. Patrick (March 21).

25. Enterprise

Record: 9-1. Next game: at Salem (March 21).

