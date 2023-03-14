Mississippi high school softball Super 25 rankings for week of March 13

Here are the Clarion Ledger's Mississippi high school softball Super 25 rankings for the week of March 13.
1. Northwest Rankin
Record: 10-1. Next game: vs. Union (Friday).
2. Madison Central
Record: 9-2. Next game: at Ocean Springs (Thursday).
3. Harrison Central
Record: 9-1. Next game: at Northwest Rankin (Friday)
4. Hancock
Record: 9-1. Next game: vs. Hernando (Tuesday).
5. West Lauderdale
Record: 11-2. Next game: at Hatley (Friday).
6. South Panola
Record: 10-1. Next game: at Southaven (March 21).
7. Petal
Record: 9-4. Next game: vs. Oak Grove (March 21)
8. Kosciusko
Record: 9-4. Next game: at Louisville (March 21).
9. Neshoba Central
Record: 6-2. Next game: West Lauderdale (March 24).
10. Lewisburg
Record: 7-2. Next game: at Madison County (Tuesday).
11. Gulfport
Record: 10-3. Next game: vs. Biloxi (Tuesday).
12. East Union
Record: 8-0. Next game: at Belmont (March 21).
13. George County
Record: 10-1. Next game: vs. East Central (Tuesday).
14. Pisgah
Record: 14-2. Next game: at Pelahatchie (March 21).
15. D'Iberville
Record: 8-3. Next game: at St. Martin (Tuesday).
16. Tishomingo County
Record: 11-1. Next game: at Belmont (Saturday).
17. Hernando
Record: 11-4. Next game: at Hancock (Tuesday).
18. Sumrall
Record: 8-3. Next game: vs. Satsuma (Alabama) (Friday).
19. Houston
Record: 10-2. Next game: vs. Pine Grove (Monday).
20. Purvis
Record: 10-1. Next game: at Poplarville (March 21).
21. Mantachie
Record: 7-0. Next game: vs. Winfield (Alabama) (Friday).
22. Vancleave
Record: 9-2. Next game: at George County (Thursday).
23. Kossuth
Record: 9-2. Next game: McNairy Central (Tennessee) (Tuesday).
24. West Marion
Record: 11-2. Next game: at St. Patrick (March 21).
25. Enterprise
Record: 9-1. Next game: at Salem (March 21).
