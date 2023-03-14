Reds Futures High School Showcase announces baseball and softball schedules

Believe it or not, the high school spring sports season is right around the corner.

The Skyline Chili Reds Futures High School Showcase presented by Cincinnati Children's Sports Medicine and Orthopaedics announced its baseball and softball schedule Tuesday afternoon at the P&G MLB Cincinnati Reds Youth Academy.

The 12th annual showcase will feature 92 high school baseball and softball teams from 78 Greater Cincinnati, Northern Kentucky, Southeast Indiana and Dayton schools playing 46 games from March 31 to May 13.

Event organizer Tom Gamble said he's proud of the commitment the showcase gives to high school baseball and softball each spring.

"I'm thankful that we've grown every year," Gamble said. "We started with 25 - now we've almost doubled that. It can't get much bigger than this but I think it's a great thing for baseball and softball."

The showcase kicks off with opening weekend at the youth academy featuring three baseball games and a softball game on March 31 (Opening Night) and four baseball games April 1.

Dixie Heights plays Highlands in the first high school showcase softball game featuring Northern Kentucky schools on April 12.

The Mason baseball team, a 2022 Division One state semifinalist, will be among the top teams. The Comets play Oak Hills April 14 at UC.

"The Reds do such a great job," Mason coach Curt Bly said. "Tom Gamble, the organizer, always sets up great games. Great venues. It's just a special opportunity for our players to participate against a great opponent usually and in a great venue. So we're super excited to be a part of it again."

On April 15, Jackie Robinson Day will be celebrated as nine Cincinnati Public Schools teams will play at the Reds Youth Academy. Players will wear No. 42 jerseys in honor of the late Robinson.

Three softball games will be played at the academy April 16 for Gabby Rodriguez Day.

Wright State University's Nischwitz Stadium, Xavier's Hayden Field and University of Cincinnati's UC Baseball Stadium will also host games.

There are 10 teams scheduled to play at Great American Ball Park during "Big League Weekend" May 12-13. Moreover, all Showcase teams are invited to GABP May 7 to participate in the "March at the Majors" parade prior to the Reds versus White Sox game.

Showcase tickets are $5 and available at the scheduled ballpark on game days. With each ticket purchased, fans will receive a voucher good for one free View Level ticket to a select 2023 Reds game and a coupon for one free Skyline Chili cheese coney at participating restaurants.

2023 Skyline Chili Reds Futures High School Showcase presented by Cincinnati Children's Sports Medicine & Orthopaedics

(Schedule is subject to change)

March 31 – Opening night

Baseball (at P&G MLB Cincinnati Reds Youth Academy)

Norwood vs. Western Hills, 4:30 p.m. (Field #4)

Cincinnati Country Day vs. Conner, 5 p.m. (Field #2)

Harrison vs. Lawrenceburg, 5:30 p.m. (Stadium Field)

Softball (at P&G MLB Cincinnati Reds Youth Academy)

Harrison vs. Seton, 5 p.m. (Field #4)

April 1 – Opening Day

(at P&G MLB Cincinnati Reds Youth Academy)

Princeton vs. Reading, 11 a.m. (Field #2)

Little Miami vs. Middletown, noon. (Field #3)

Roger Bacon vs. Taylor, 1 p.m. (Stadium Field)

Purcell Marian vs. Summit Country Day, 2 p.m. (Field #2)

April 6

(at Meinken Field, Covington)

Bishop Brossart vs. Holy Cross, noon.

Bellevue vs. Lloyd Memorial, 3 p.m.

April 8

Softball (at Mason High School)

Williamsburg vs. Wilmington, noon.

Miamisburg vs. Milford, 2 p.m.

Lebanon vs. Mason, 4 p.m.

April 12

Softball (at Dixie Heights High School)

Dixie Heights vs. Highlands, 6 p.m.

April 14

(at UC Baseball Stadium)

Anderson vs. Turpin, 5 p.m.

Mason vs. Oak Hills, 7:30 p.m.

April 15 – Jackie Robinson Day

Baseball (at P&G MLB Cincinnati Reds Youth Academy)

Clark Montessori vs. Miami Valley Christian Academy, 11 a.m. (Field #3)

Gamble vs. Taft, noon. (Field #2)

Western Hills vs. Withrow, 1 p.m. (Stadium Field)

Riverview East vs. Shroder, 3 p.m. (Field #2)

Aiken vs. Woodward, 4 p.m. (Stadium Field)

April 16 – Gabby Rodriguez Day

Softball (at P&G MLB Cincinnati Reds Youth Academy)

Western Hills vs. Withrow, noon. (Field #4)

Walnut Hills vs. Winton Woods, 2 p.m. (Field #4)

Hughes vs. Oyler, 4 p.m. (Field #4)

April 19

(at Wright State University)

Greenville vs. Xenia, 5 p.m.

Bellbrook vs. Franklin, 7:30 p.m.

April 20

(at Xavier University)

Madeira vs. Sycamore, 5 p.m.

April 21

(at Xavier University)

Badin vs. Bishop Fenwick, 5 p.m.

April 22

(at Xavier University)

McNicholas vs. Ross, 10 a.m.

Deer Park vs. Mariemont, 1 p.m.

Colerain vs. Northwest, 4 p.m.

April 24

(at Midland Baseball Complex)

Bethel-Tate vs. Versailles, 5 p.m.

Batavia vs. Goshen, 7:30 p.m.

April 26

(at Wright State University)

Beavercreek vs. Miamisburg, 5 p.m.

Centerville vs. Fairmont, 7:30 p.m.

April 27

(at St. Henry District High School)

Ryle vs. St. Henry, 5 pm.

May 1

(at UC Baseball Stadium)

Moeller vs. St. Xavier, 5 p.m.

Elder vs. La Salle, 7:30 p.m.

May 3

(at Beechwood High School)

Beechwood vs. Highlands, 5 p.m.

Covington Catholic vs. Newport Central Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

May 5

(at Xavier University)

Lakota East vs. Lakota West, 5 p.m.

May 12 – Big League Weekend

(at Great American Ball Park)

Covington Catholic vs. Moeller, 5 p.m.

Beechwood vs. Conner 8 p.m.

May 13 – Big League Weekend

(at Great American Ball Park)

Badin vs. Milford, 10 a.m.

Centerville vs. Lakota West, 1 p.m.

Campbell County vs. Springboro, 4 p.m.

