House passes bill to increase tax deduction for dependent care

BOISE — The Idaho House voted 45-23 Monday to increase the state tax deduction for dependent care, which was proposed as a way to address high costs of childcare.

HB 288 would increase the maximum deduction to $12,000 per year for dependent care; dependents include taxpayers’ children under age 13, adult dependents with physical or mental limitations, or a spouse with physical or mental limitations.

Currently, Idaho sets the limit to a percentage of expenses and a maximum deduction of $3,000 for one child or $6,000 for two or more children; the proposed legislation would set the maximum at the same number regardless of how many children are claimed.

Co-sponsors Reps. Britt Raybould, R-Rexburg, and Brooke Green, D-Boise, spoke to the high costs of childcare.

“This is one small way we can support those families,” Raybould said.

Green, who recently became a mother, said, “In preparation for (my son’s) arrival, we looked into daycare and I’m just going to attest the expense is exorbitant.”

If it were to go into effect, it would result in a decrease of individual income tax collection of up to $4 million per tax year, according to the fiscal note. It would also go into effect retroactively, with its application beginning Jan. 1, 2023.

No one debated against the bill, which is headed to the Senate.