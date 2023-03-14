Special Education requires patience and lots of love

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) — We try not to stir things up too much in Bridget Burrell’s special education classroom at Collier Elementary. But we did want to make sure people know—



“…and you are a Golden Apple Award winner.”

“Thank you…”



Burrell teaches special needs students–and she’s been doing it for the past twenty-seven years.



“Just a love for kids and just kind of been thrown into it by surprise–I thought I wanted to do something else but I was lured here to the special ed classroom,” she said.



What it takes, she says, is patience–lots of patience to understand how each student can learn. She says that quality comes to her naturally.



“Each child learns different so you have to learn your kids so you know exactly how to get their academics to them,” said Burrell.



In her class, things are a little different. There’s a lot of one on one time–and with only six students at a time in her room there is time for that—and time for hugs. Each day is different while teachers try to maintain a routine for the benefit of her students.



“Yes you do, yes you do–and I think with my help with Ms. Griffin we try to stay in tune with them and I think we’ve been doing a good job,” she said.



And so do we. Our congratulations to Bridgett Burrell and Collier Elementary for a job well done.





