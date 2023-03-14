Celeb-loved Cariuma shoes just dropped in new colors for spring: Shop now

Ready to kick off spring with new kicks?

Celebrity-loved shoe brand Cariuma is stepping into the season with new colorways of the Oca Low ($89), marking the latest drop from its collaboration with Pantone .

While previous releases include Viva Magenta — fittingly the Pantone Color of the Year — the spring line instead highlights a trio of earth tone-inspired pastel hues: Withered Rose, French Oak and Tapestry Blue.

Cariumas have long been a Hollywood footwear favorite, with Ashton Kutcher most recently wearing his all-black pair to “Good Morning America” this month.

Helen Mirren is also a fan of the Oca Low, which she once proved pairs perfectly with skirts and dresses at the Cannes Film Festival.

Whitney Port and Nina Agdal also own the bright green version of the eco-friendly style, which is currently sold in gray and white in addition to the new hues.

The design features an organic canvas upper and a sole made from “raw ethically tapped rubber,” per the brand, which promises to plant two trees in the Brazilian rainforest for each pair sold.

Shoppers are just as enamored with the shoes as famous folks, as they’ve racked up a five-star rating out of over 6,000 largely glowing reviews.

“These shoes are exquisitely comfortable,” one buyer raved, while another praised the “wonderful fit” and “no breaking in period.”

Hollywood men would also likely give the label rave reviews; Pete Davidson, Chris Martin, Robert Downey Jr. and John Hamm all own pairs, with the latter star favoring the knit Cariuma Ibi Low ($119).

The brand’s famous footwear isn’t all knit, however, as the leather Salvas ($129) is a hit with the likes of Alexandra Daddario, who owns a patterned pair.

“White Lotus” star Alexandra Daddario prefers the brand’s Salvas style. alexandradaddario/Instagram

But if you’re considering adding some to your closet, don’t wait; the sneaker brand is known to rack up waitlists, including one for the Oca Low that recently included 77,000 hopeful customers, according to the brand.