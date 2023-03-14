Celeb-loved Cariuma shoes just dropped in new colors for spring: Shop now

While previous releases include Viva Magenta — fittingly the Pantone Color of the Year — the spring line instead highlights a trio of earth tone-inspired pastel hues: Withered Rose, French Oak and Tapestry Blue.
Cariumas have long been a Hollywood footwear favorite, with Ashton Kutcher most recently wearing his all-black pair to “Good Morning America” this month.
Helen Mirren is also a fan of the Oca Low, which she once proved pairs perfectly with skirts and dresses at the Cannes Film Festival.
But if you’re considering adding some to your closet, don’t wait; the sneaker brand is known to rack up waitlists, including one for the Oca Low that recently included 77,000 hopeful customers, according to the brand.
Comments / 0