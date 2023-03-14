WWE/ECW Legend Justin Credible's Family Displaced After Apartment Fire

Justin Credible and his family have been displaced from their home after a fire struck the apartment complex. According to NBC Connecticut , an apparent in Waterbury, Connecticut had a fire that started on the second floor and spread to the floors above it. PW Insider reported that Credible's family was one of the four families displaced. Nobody was injured in the fire, and the residents self-evacuated. PW Insider also says that the families have not been able to return to their apartments, and they are currently being supported by the Red Cross. The report from NBC said the fire was put out quickly after firefighters arrived. It's not clear how the fire started.

Credible (real name Peter Joseph Polaco) is known for his time in ECW and WWE . The 49-year-old began his professional wrestling career in 1992 and started competing in WWE in 1994. Credible was with WWE (known as WWF at the time) for three years before making the jump to ECW. During his time with the company, Credible became the ECW World Heavyweight Championship and the World Tag Team Championship twice with Lance Storm. He returned to WWE in 2001 and won the Hardcore Championship eight times.

Credible was released from his WWE contract in 2003. He returned in 2006 but it was only for a couple of months before being released again. Credible then spent time on the independent circuit before retiring in 2015. He is still involved in wrestling as he takes part in numerous weekly podcasts. He is also taking bookings for various booking gigs, according to Wrestling Inc.

In an interview with Fightful back in 2020, Credible talked about how he couldn't get out of his contract with WWE in 1997, which turned out to be a good thing. "So, I literally scheduled a meeting in Stamford with Vince, Credible said. "I was like, 'Vince, can I please have my release?' He said 'No, but what I can do is send you to USWA to train to be a heel, work down there with Jerry Lawler and then we'll bring you back up and repackage you.' What happened in that short six / seven weeks was, that was when ECW was down there working the angle with Jerry Lawler and USWA. I reconnected with Chris Candido, who was there as Skip and Zip from the Bodydonnas, and he offered me a job. Vince basically signed my contract over to Paul Heyman and the rest is history."