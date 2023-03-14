Open in App
Paulsboro, NJ
Miami Herald

Danny Cage, Gabby Ortiz, Notorious Mimi talk ‘Monster Factory’ docuseries on Apple TV+

By Jim Varsallone,

4 days ago

Ready for a pro wrestling docuseries about a famous pro wrestling school in Paulsboro, New Jersey.

This is where those aspiring to become professional wrestlers learn, live and hopefully progress into pro wrestlers, superstars, sports entertainers — on a small scale, medium range or even a larger one.

“Monster Factory” is a six-part docuseries on Apple TV+.

What started with Larry Sharpe and “Nature Boy” Buddy Rogers in 1983, the Monster Factory pro wrestling school continues under the direction of Danny Cage, who bought this successful venture in 2011.

Video interview with Monster Factory Owner and Coach Danny Cage and Monster Factory grads Gabby Ortiz and Notorious Mimi (WWE NXT alum Sloane Jacobs). Cameo by Notorious Mimi’s cat.

Since inception, Monster Factory graduates also include:

Trainers through the years: Cage, Sharpe, Q.T. Marshall, Blue Meanie and Billy Wiles.

About ‘Monster Factory’

The Monster Factory features a congregation of spandex-clad misfits escaping the confines of their everyday lives to chase the near impossible dream of becoming professional wrestlers.

Coach Danny Cage owns and runs the Monster Factory, a historic pro wrestling school in Paulsboro, New Jersey, that has signed students to big time wrestling promotions like WWE, AEW and New Japan.

Some of his students include Amelia Herr aka Notorious Mimi (WWE NXT alum Sloane Jacobs) , Lucas DiSangro aka Twitch , Gabriella Belpre aka Gabby Ortiz , David Goldschmidt aka Goldy , and Hurley A. Jones Jr. aka Bobby Buffet , all of whom are chasing their lifelong dream of making it in the world of pro wrestling.

“Monster Factory” provides unprecedented access into this fascinating world, while also showing that these students are normal everyday individuals who are dealing with everyday situations as well.

“Monster Factory” trailer:

For more information, visit apple.com/tvpr and see the full list of supported devices.

More info about the docuseries “Monster Factory” on Apple TV+ and its team.

https://www.vitalthrills.com/tag/monster-factory/

My Pro Wrestling and MMA Talk on the Web and Social Media

Web: http://www.miamiherald.com/sports/fighting/

Twitter: @jimmyv3

YouTube: jim varsallone (jimmyv3 channel)

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ProWrestlingSouthFlorida/

