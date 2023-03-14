NBA star Anthony Edwards gifts 15-year-old cancer survivor his sneakers and signs his jersey

Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards made a 15-year-old cancer survivor's dream come true Monday night by gifting the youngster his shoes and signing his jersey.

After witnessing Edwards go off against the Atlanta Hawks with 32 points in the Timberwolves' 136-115 win Monday, the young fan got to meet his hero.

Preston, a 15-year-old cancer survivor, had always wanted to meet the All-Star guard and Edwards granted his wish.

Not only did he fulfill Preston's dream of getting some face time with his NBA hero but Edwards also came bearing gifts.

He rounded the corner behind the scenes of the State Farm Arena with a pair of his Adidas BYW Select 'ANT-MAN' kicks in hand.

Preston, a 15-year old cancer survivor had one dream: to meet Anthony Edwards.



Tonight, his dream was fulfilled. 🥹 pic.twitter.com/2MWc7FM36z — Minnesota Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) March 14, 2023

Edwards promptly handed them over to Preston, who stared at them in shock before politely saying, 'Thank you, I appreciate it,' to the star.

The pair then posed for a photo, Preston beaming as he held the sneakers up, before the 21-year-old star offered to sign the back of the No. 1 Edwards jersey Preston was wearing.

'Appreciate you coming to check me out man,' the guard said before turning to Preston's family, who had been snapping photos on their phones.

He reached out his hand to shake theirs, humbly saying: 'Nice to meet you guys too. I'm Anthony by the way.'

Edwards turned back to Preston, tapping him on the shoulder and adding, 'I'm glad you had fun.'

In addition to his 32 points, Edwards grabbed eight rebounds as Minnesota routed the Hawks.

Meanwhile, Kyle Anderson had his third career triple-double, scoring 12 of his 14 points in the third quarter and had 12 assists and 10 rebounds for Minnesota, which snapped a two-game skid.

Trae Young finished with 41 points for the Hawks, who dropped to 3-5 under new coach Quin Snyder and have lost four of six. Atlanta went 4 for 22 beyond the arc and handed out 17 assists compared to 39 for Minnesota.

After the game, Edwards expressed how proud he was to finally get a win in his hometown. 'It's the first time I've beaten Atlanta, and it's in Atlanta, so I'm super happy,' he said. 'I'm at a loss for words.' >