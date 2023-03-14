Open in App
Lower Burrell, PA
Three grocery stores including Aldi begin closing their doors in days – see all the locations being shuttered up

By Emma Crabtree,

6 days ago
A NUMBER of grocery stores including Aldi are set to close their doors next week.

After 15 years, the Aldi store is closing a store in Pennsylvania.

Aldi is closing a store in Pittsburgh on March 21 Credit: AFP

The store located in Lower Burrell, just outside Pittsburgh, is due to close on March 21.

However, customers in the area should not be concerned as two days later, there will be a replacement store opening up.

On March 23, Aldi will open its new store in New Kensington at Riverview Plaza.

The new location is on the site of a former Kmart and is just half-mile away from the former location.

However, it will be just under 21,000 square feet, much smaller than the Kmart which was about 90,000 square feet.

It comes after Aldi has made a number of closures in recent months.

An Aldi in Jordan, a neighborhood just north of Minneapolis, was closed for good last month.

According to a spokesperson who spoke to NBC affiliate KARE, it closed "due to the inability to renovate the store to accommodate our larger product range and our current lease term expiring."

Last month, the retailer also shuttered a store in Fort Worth, Texas, after announcing that the Hulen Street store is being remodeled to better serve customers.

While Aldi can afford to close and remodel and open new branches, smaller businesses have struggled in recent months.

On March 26, Local Foods Public Market in Chicago will be permanently shutting its doors.

The announcement was made on Instagram and clarified that Butcher & Larder will also go from the market.

The company is now selling premium products at huge discounts ahead of its closure.

Local Foods reassured customers of the butchers that St. Patrick's Day pre-orders will be honored.

It added that its wholesale distribution business to organizations, schools, and businesses will continue.

Meanwhile, Green Zebra is set to close all its stores this month, the announcement was made in a press release on March 7.

The company has struggled following the pandemic and the subsequent economic issues that have plagued the country.

The Portland, Oregon-based chain will close its three health stores on March 31 after a decade of business.

Green Zebra founder and CEO, Lisa Sedlar said in the press release: "We have been holding on by a thread since the pandemic started and have been in austerity mode since then.

"We experienced 9 straight quarters of increases to our cost of goods, packaging, fuel, insurance, taxes, freight charges, and well, pretty much everything.

"Combine that with supply chain and staffing shortages and razor-thin grocery margins, we just couldn't overcome all the obstacles.

"We definitely gave it our all and fought the good fight."

Portland is also losing its Walmart supercenters on March 24 due to underperformance.

The Walmart on N Hayden Meadows Drive and SE 82nd Avenue will close and despite underperformance, some are questioning if the real reason for the closure is related to high levels of criminal activities.

On March 26, Local Foods Public Market in Chicago will permanently close Credit: Local Foods
