Open in App
Polk City, FL
See more from this location?
The Free Press - TFP

Polk City Man Arrested At Church For Fatal Shooting, Sheriff Grady Judd Was Guest Speaker

By Local BN - Jorge Borges,

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HRkJT_0lIYHWCZ00 Source: Polk County Sheriff’s Office

POLK COUNTY, Fla. – A man wanted for killing a man in Hillsborough County on March 10, was arrested at a Polk County church on Sunday, where Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd was the guest speaker,

According to deputies, 56-year-old John Skeen of Polk City was arrested by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday morning, March 12th.

Investigators say that Skeen had a warrant for his arrest out of Hillsborough County for fatally shooting a man on March 10th.

In the news : Florida Lawmakers Could Shield Child Autopsy Reports Following Murders Of 2 Brothers

Polk County deputies went to a church in Polk City on Sunday morning after learning that Skeen may be there.

“Deputies managed to get Skeen outside of the church without disrupting the service,” said PCSO.

Investigators say that Skeen asked Sergeant Evans if he could go back inside for the rest of the service so he could “dedicate his life to the Lord before going to jail.”

“Of course there was no way Sgt Evans could allow that, but the sergeant told Skeen that they could take a moment to pray together before going to the Sheriff’s Processing Center to be booked-in,” said PCSO.

In the news: Florida Man Charged: Killing, Dismembering , And Burning Woman He Met On Social Media

According to PCSO, the suspect and deputy prayed together outside of the church, and then “off he went to jail.”

Android Users, Click Here To Download The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. Follow Us On Facebook Here Or Twitter Here . Signup for our free newsletter by clicking here . We can’t do this without your help; visit our GiveSendGo page and donate any dollar amount; every penny helps.

Advertisement
Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Florida State newsLocal Florida State
HELP REQUESTED: Dangerous Felon Hiding in Lanier County
Lakeland, GA1 day ago
Two arrested in connection with deadly Florida surf shop shooting: police
Clearwater, FL2 days ago
Florida Man Charged With Attempted Murder Of ATF Agents
Dover, FL2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Polk County Sheriff Searching For 2 People Believed To Have Drowned In Lake Eloise
Winter Haven, FL22 minutes ago
New Port Richey Police Searching For Magnuson Hotel Home Invasion, Robbery Suspect
New Port Richey, FL22 hours ago
‘They want their mom to be there’: Court documents reveal Tampa mother killed by gunshot that pierced through a wall
Tampa, FL23 hours ago
Seffner man sentenced for his role in the January 6th Capitol riots
Seffner, FL2 hours ago
Burgarly suspects caught in the act, arrested moments later: deputies
Poinciana, FL1 day ago
Police Identify Woman Found Stabbed To Death And Lying In St. Petersburg Alley
Saint Petersburg, FL13 hours ago
Migrant arrested after traffic infraction in Polk County
Lakeland, FL2 days ago
St. Pete Police Need Your Help Solving The Murder of Jona Waller
Saint Petersburg, FL4 hours ago
Clearwater man killed tenant renting dead mother’s house, police say
Clearwater, FL1 day ago
Man accused of killing Tampa mother turns himself in: HCSO
Tampa, FL2 days ago
Woman found dead in St. Petersburg, neighbors left with questions
Saint Petersburg, FL1 day ago
Car Crashes Into Tampa Tattoo Parlor On North Dale Mabry And Kennedy
Tampa, FL9 hours ago
Polk County Sheriff Searching For Lakeland Burglar And Bike Thief
Lakeland, FL3 days ago
LISTEN: South Dakota Woman Arrested Falsely Claiming She Was Raped In Florida On I-75
Sioux Falls, SD3 days ago
Polk deputy finds murder suspect at church, prays with him, then arrests him
Polk City, FL4 days ago
How a Florida city targets unwanted residents using police and code enforcement
New Port Richey, FL1 day ago
Pasco deputies ask for help identifying remains found in Hudson
Hudson, FL1 day ago
Pasco armed fentanyl dealer gets life in prison for overdose death
New Port Richey, FL2 days ago
Man arrested after Clearwater surf shop shooting victim dies, police say
Clearwater, FL3 days ago
2 employees accused of battering 2 elderly residents at Pinellas assisted living facility
Saint Petersburg, FL3 days ago
Largo Man Dies After Clearwater Surf Style Shooting, No Arrest Made Yet
Clearwater, FL3 days ago
Fiery crash into Wesley Chapel Panera Bread sends driver to hospital
Wesley Chapel, FL1 day ago
2 Men Shot When Fight Broke Out Overnight At Sarasota Party
Sarasota, FL2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy