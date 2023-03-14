Polk City Man Arrested At Church For Fatal Shooting, Sheriff Grady Judd Was Guest Speaker

Source: Polk County Sheriff’s Office

POLK COUNTY, Fla. – A man wanted for killing a man in Hillsborough County on March 10, was arrested at a Polk County church on Sunday, where Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd was the guest speaker,

According to deputies, 56-year-old John Skeen of Polk City was arrested by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday morning, March 12th.

Investigators say that Skeen had a warrant for his arrest out of Hillsborough County for fatally shooting a man on March 10th.

Polk County deputies went to a church in Polk City on Sunday morning after learning that Skeen may be there.

“Deputies managed to get Skeen outside of the church without disrupting the service,” said PCSO.

Investigators say that Skeen asked Sergeant Evans if he could go back inside for the rest of the service so he could “dedicate his life to the Lord before going to jail.”

“Of course there was no way Sgt Evans could allow that, but the sergeant told Skeen that they could take a moment to pray together before going to the Sheriff’s Processing Center to be booked-in,” said PCSO.

According to PCSO, the suspect and deputy prayed together outside of the church, and then “off he went to jail.”

