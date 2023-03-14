Open in App
Houston, TX
See more from this location?
The Associated Press

AP source: Texans agree to trade for guard Shaq Mason

4 days ago

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Houston Texans have agreed to send the Tampa Bay Buccaneers a sixth-round draft pick for guard Shaq Mason and a seventh-round pick, a person familiar with the trade told The Associated Press on Tuesday.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal can’t be announced until Wednesday.

Mason started 18 games for the Buccaneers at right guard last season after spending his first seven years in New England.

Mason gives the Texans another veteran presence on an offensive line that includes tackles Laremy Tunsil and Tytus Howard entering the final year of their contracts.

On Monday, the Texans agreed on a deal with backup quarterback Case Keenum.

The 29-year-old Mason has started 115 games in his eight seasons.

Texans general manager Nick Caserio was New England’s director of player personnel when the team drafted Mason in the fourth round in 2015. ___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Houston, TX newsLocal Houston, TX
Sasser, Houston moving on at March Madness, beating Auburn
Auburn, AL1 hour ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Poles: Bears in better place after trade, free agency moves
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Famed TV Actor Dies Unexpectedly in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA10 hours ago
Green Bay Packers Hall of Famer LeRoy Butler Drops Truth Bomb on New York Jets, Aaron Rodgers
Green Bay, WI13 hours ago
Bou, Petrovic lift New England to 1-0 victory over Nashville
Nashville, TN49 minutes ago
Louisiana works out deal for family to keep pet nutria
New Orleans, LA8 hours ago
Michigan-LSU clash means Kim vs. Kim III in March Madness
Baton Rouge, LA4 hours ago
Tennessee beats up Duke, wins 65-52 to advance to Sweet 16
Knoxville, TN5 hours ago
Alabama, Miller face renewed questions about fatal shooting
Tuscaloosa, AL2 days ago
Van Lith, Louisville survive Drake March Madness upset bid
Louisville, KY1 hour ago
Wiley, Almada spark red-hot Atlanta United past Portland 5-1
Atlanta, GA1 hour ago
Brandon Hagel has hat trick, Lightning beat Canadiens 5-3
Tampa, FL1 hour ago
Arkansas ousts defending champ Kansas from March Madness
Fayetteville, AR2 hours ago
Leishman has 2-shot lead over Garcia at LIV Golf in Arizona
Marana, AZ4 hours ago
Panthers have 4-goal 3rd in 4-2 comeback win over Devils
Newark, NJ1 hour ago
Miami, Xavier look to refocus after narrow 1st-round escapes
Cincinnati, OH5 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy