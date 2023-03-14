Open in App
Monroe, LA
MyArkLaMiss

30th Annual High School Jr./Sr. Juried Art Exhibition on display at ULM’s Bry Gallery through March 22nd

By Latrisha Parker,

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43ysfp_0lIYCVi900

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Bry Art Gallery in the ULM Art Program and School of Visual and Performing Arts at the University of Louisiana Monroe presents the 30th Annual High School Junior/Senior Juried Art Exhibition from February 27, 2023, through March 22, 2023. High school art students from Northern Louisiana were asked to enter the competition with no fee.

The entries are juried by a panel of ULM art faculty members and accepted entries are currently being exhibited in the gallery through March 22, 2023.

This is an outstanding exhibition of the creative talent that is being nurtured in north Louisiana high school art programs.

Dr. Joni Noble, ULM Art Program Coordinator

