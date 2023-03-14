City approves designs for streets south of Intrust Bank Arena
By Ryan Newton,
4 days ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita City Council voted 7-0 on Tuesday to approve street designs for Commerce and St. Francis from Waterman to Kellogg south of Intrust Bank Arena.
The two streets would be reconstructed with the existing brick. The proposed on-street parking areas will be concrete.
Commerce Street would still be a two-way roadway with a sidewalk. Parallel and perpendicular parking would be added on the east side of the street.
St. Francis would be reconstructed into a two-way street with angled parking on the west side and parallel parking on the east side. Sidewalks will be constructed on each side of St. Francis Street. New pedestrian and vehicle connections will be added between Commerce and St. Francis.
