Childsplay set to 'WOW' guests at soirée supporting youth access to the arts

Childsplay Theatre will hold its 2023 World of Wonder Gala on Saturday, April 15 at the Clayton House.

The evening will feature live entertainment, a live and silent auction full of unique experiences and items, and dinner provided by The Clayton House.

One such live auction item is a race car lover’s dream with two tickets to the IMSA Weathertech Race at Laguna Seca Raceway in Monterrey, California as guests of the Heart of Racing Aston Martin Team with meet and greets with the drivers and access to the pit lane, garage areas and famed Paddock Club and hotel stay at the Carmel Valley Ranch with round trip airfare included. This item will be available to the public for pre-bidding in the near future, according to a press release.

The event will also honor Valley philanthropists Betty McRae, and her daughters Beth McRae and Stephanie Campbell, in the inaugural It Takes a Village Award. Childsplay is thrilled to celebrate the generosity these women have shown, the press release stated.

For 46 years, Childsplay has fervently believed that young people deserve to experience theatre of the highest artistic quality, both on and off the stage.

Each year, Childsplay serves more than 200,000 young people in Arizona, with nearly 60% of its school audiences qualifying for free and reduced lunch programs. Its WOW gala is the organization’s largest fundraising event of the year. All proceeds from the event will support young people’s access to arts education, inspiring performances, and lasting memories at the theatre and in the classroom.

In fact, Childsplay takes certain performances into the schools that address students’ difficult issues of the day, such as bullying and teen suicide. Counselors are at these school performances to help any student who may want to talk after seeing these performances.

Individual tickets are on sale now for $375. Tables (10 tickets) can be purchased for $3,750 and sponsorships start at $5,000. All tickets can be purchased at www.childsplayaz.org/gala23 or by calling Childsplay at 480-921-5700. For sponsorships or more information contact Jodie Weiss at jweiss@childsplayaz.org.