One shot at business near Memphis airport

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – One person was shot Tuesday by another employee at a business on Distriplex Drive, near the airport, police said.
According to Memphis Police, officers responded to a shooting call at 9:08 a.m. at 4569 Distriplex.
Police said a male victim was transported to Regional One in non-critical condition. The victim and suspect knew each other.
This is an ongoing investigation. Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.
Comments / 0