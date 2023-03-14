One shot at business near Memphis airport

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – One person was shot Tuesday by another employee at a business on Distriplex Drive, near the airport, police said.

According to Memphis Police, officers responded to a shooting call at 9:08 a.m. at 4569 Distriplex.

Police said a male victim was transported to Regional One in non-critical condition. The victim and suspect knew each other.

This is an ongoing investigation.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.