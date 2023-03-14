Open in App
Pittston, PA
See more from this location?
WBRE

Blaze Pizza celebrates Pi Day with $3.14 pizzas

By Jalen Rhodes,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Hh07L_0lIY6GFV00

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Blaze Pizza has announced they’re celebrating Pi Day with discount pizzas on March 14.

Blaze Pizza announced they are having their one-day Pi Day event and their pizza will be $3.14.

New Pittston coffee house is exclusively inclusive

Pi Day is on March 14, written as 3/14 in date form in the U.S. Pi is the ratio of a circle’s circumference to its diameter correlating it to circle pizza pies. The diameter is the distance from edge to edge, and the circumference is the distance around the circle.

After many years of studying Pi, it has been determined that Pi is 3.14 and it will always be the same for any circle of any size.

Blaze Pizza is celebrating this one-day-a-year event at select locations by pricing their pizza at $3.14 for in-restaurant orders only. Limit one pie per customer.

For more information you can visit Blaze Pizza’s website .

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Pittston, PA newsLocal Pittston, PA
Gerrity’s celebrates grand reopening of West Pittston location
Pittston, PA1 day ago
109th annual Greater Pittston Sons of St. Patrick’s Day Dinner
Pittston, PA23 hours ago
Match Day for medical students in Scranton
Scranton, PA1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Popular local ice cream parlor opens for 96th season
Montoursville, PA2 days ago
Vacant furniture business now event space in Pottsville
Pottsville, PA2 days ago
Irish dance students prepare for parade day in Stroudsburg
Stroudsburg, PA1 day ago
Animal shelter temporarily closed due to virus
Dallas, PA1 day ago
Fire breaks out at Denny's restaurant
Bloomsburg, PA2 days ago
PetSmart customer says fish tank maintenance led to pooled water on the floor, which caused her to fall
Dickson City, PA2 days ago
Donate your unwanted clothes after spring cleaning
Scranton, PA2 days ago
Scranton mayor, DPW head in 1993 recall blizzard battle
Scranton, PA1 day ago
Rockin’ around the ‘roller derby’ rink
Scranton, PA2 days ago
2 Pa. cities named among best to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day
Philadelphia, PA3 days ago
Multiple families displaced after New Philadelphia fire (Facebook Norwegian Township News and Concerns)
New Philadelphia, PA1 day ago
Fire destroys Allentown apartment building, displaces multiple families
Allentown, PA1 day ago
Big changes, renovations coming to Dickson City
Dickson City, PA2 days ago
One injured, seven displaced after Berwick fire
Berwick, PA6 hours ago
Just Born candy company, based in Bethlehem, won't be selling jelly beans this Easter season
Bethlehem, PA9 days ago
City of Pittston remembers 2 fallen firefighters 30 years later
Pittston, PA3 days ago
Memorial mass, procession for fallen Pittston firefighters
Pittston, PA3 days ago
More than 50 cats removed from property in Carbon County
Palmerton, PA2 days ago
Scranton declares ‘Code Blue’ for Monday and Tuesday
Scranton, PA5 days ago
Motorcycle, car crash sends 1 to hospital
Stroudsburg, PA2 days ago
Teacher's aide accused of filming a student with special needs will be 'terminated'
Archbald, PA3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy