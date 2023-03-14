Open in App
Louisiana State
See more from this location?
WGNO

Officials give update on Louisiana insurance crisis

By Ariel SalkMichael Scheidt,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=168cEO_0lIY5Yr800

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Officials gave updates about the Insure Louisiana Incentive Program Tuesday morning.

Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon said $45 million in funding for the Insure Louisiana Incentive Program was passed during last month’s special session. He confirmed that the application period for the first round of the incentive program closed on Friday, March 10.

“For each dollar that an insurance company receives through that program they must match that grant dollar for dollar and then write four times four dollars in new premium,” said Donelon.

The round-one application period was a success, according to Donelon.

“The insurers collectively asked for a total of $62 million in grant money,” said Donelon.

A list of the insurance companies that have applied for grant funding:

  • Safe Point Insurance Company requested $10 million
  • Constitution Insurance Company requested $10 million
  • Applied Underwriters requested $10 million
  • Sure Choice Underwriters Reciprocal Exchange requested $10 million
  • Cajun Underwriters Reciprocal Exchange requested $5 million
  • Elevate Reciprocal Exchange requested $5 million
  • Allied Trust Insurance Company requested $6.5 million
  • Gulf States Insurance Company requested $3.6 million
  • Safe Port Insurance Company requested $2 million
La. Insurance Commissioner: Policyholders have 30 more days to place policies with Citizens

The hope is that with these new companies, it will increase competition and drive rates down. Rep. Mike Huval said this is a great step but not a permanent solution.

“We will be working together on several new bills this session aimed at strengthening our insurance market for the long term,” said Huval.

These nine companies are still facing a vetting process before they can be recommended for approval by the legislative committee on the budget.

“If all goes well, they should be able to begin writing new policies as soon as next month,” said Donelon.

Donelon announced he will not seek re-election.

Watch the full news conference below:

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Louisiana State newsLocal Louisiana State
Who’s in the race for insurance commissioner and who is thinking about it?
Baton Rouge, LA3 days ago
Louisiana Business Owner Pleads Guilty in Connection with Collecting Employee Taxes and Not Submitting them to the IRS
Thibodaux, LA3 days ago
Spend flood cash while John Bel Edwards is governor, aide says: 'Give me the kitchen sink'
Baton Rouge, LA3 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
State says Louisiana family must give up beloved pet nutria
New Orleans, LA1 day ago
What Is ‘Jugging’ and Is It Happening in Louisiana?
Houston, TX2 days ago
Wildlife Agents in Louisiana Cite Four for Deer Hunting Limit Violations
Olla, LA2 days ago
Thousands of people in the River Parishes anticipate their first hurricane protection levee
Laplace, LA2 days ago
What’s cracking, Louisiana? Planters NUTmobile to roll through New Orleans this weekend
New Orleans, LA1 day ago
Body of Louisiana man recovered from Mississippi River
Natchez, MS3 days ago
18-wheeler kills Shreveport man while crossing the road
Shreveport, LA2 days ago
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Assistance in Identifying Individuals Suspected of Several Vehicle Burglaries on LSU Campus
Baton Rouge, LA5 days ago
16-year-old pistol whipped by three suspects in Laplace
Laplace, LA6 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy