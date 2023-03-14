Ditch the Sugar With Candy-Free Easter Basket Alternatives

There are so many things to love about Easter — the thrill of the Easter egg hunt , the pretty pastel colors, and the cute animals associated with the holiday. The inevitable sugar high and crash that comes after kids rip through candy-filled Easter baskets ? Not so much. This year, go with a candy-free basket that still piques interest. Not sure what to fill your child’s basket with? We compiled a list of the best basket stuffers that have nothing to do with candy.

Create a unique basket for each of your children specifically designed for them. Have a budding artist? Stock up on a kit that encourages creativity. Is one of your kids into makeup? They’ll love a basket filled with tools . You can also grab a diary for kids who love to write. Stuffed bunnies and ducks are Easter basket standards, but they are kind of expected at this point and — dare we say — a little boring when they pop up every year. That’s why Squishmallows make an excellent gift — they’re cuter than a traditional bear, but still have a great cuddly feel.

Cream eggs, sugar-coated marshmallow chicks, and huge chocolate bunnies make Easter second only to Halloween when it comes to junk. It doesn’t have to be that way, however. These ideas will help you fill your kids’ baskets with treats that don’t have anything to do with candy.

A Festive Pair of PJs

If you’re on the hunt for items to fill your littles’ Easter basket , start with a cozy set of pajamas. This one from Build-A-Bear featuring an adorable bunny print on it that’s full of color will quickly become a favorite at bedtime. It’s made with 95% polyester and 5% spandex materials which are breathable and provide just the right fit. Make it a set, and grab the matching pants for $20. Still need ideas? Be sure to check out other Easter picks from Build-A-Bear .

For the Adventurer

If you have an adventure lover, shock them with this exciting gift. The backyard zipline has over 80 feet of zipline fun that you can easily assemble in your yard. It also comes with an adjustable seat so you can customize it to your kids’ liking,

Shoppers say that the zipline is a “huge hit” in their homes. “We purchased the zip line for my 7-year-old son for Christmas, and it’s all he ever wants to do now! We love toys that encourage outdoor play, and this is perfect! My son has told all his friends, and they couldn’t wait to try it as well. Such a unique and fun thing to have at your home,” one wrote.

A Diary to Keep Thoughts

This light-up diary is perfect for those who want to jot down all the exciting day-to-day happenings and gossip. It comes with stickers to decorate the book anda a padlock for added security.

A Squishy Squishmallow

Cuddly toys are definitely still an option — just pick something with a more unique twist instead, like this Easter Yellow Chick with Bunny Ears Squishmallow.

A Pool Day-Inspired Basket

Warmer weather is slowly creeping up on us, which means it’s almost pool season! Get your kids excited by stuffing their baskets with pool-themed items like this adorable hippo float .

Wooden Toys

These stacking bunnies offer hours of fun and enhance motor skills. The wooden toys have felt ears and gold embellishments that are just in time for Easter.

For the Makeup Lover

If you have a tween or teen, make sure to add this ten-piece set to your cart. The mini makeup blenders are soft and smooth. Plus, you can use them to apply all face makeup seamlessly.

A Personalized Book

You can always opt for a personalized storybook to read to your children this Easter. This book tells the tale of a bunny on an Easter egg hunt and is entirely customizable.

Pop It!

You can’t go wrong with a pack of Pop-Its for an Easter basket this year. This set of four helps to relieve stress, increase focus, and give hours of fun. Plus, each one comes in an Easter-themed shape.

For the Artist

Keep the kids busy on Easter with this fun kit . It comes with 12 eggs that they can paint and decorate. You get a pack of acrylic paint with the eggs, but you can also add stickers to add even more spring fun details.